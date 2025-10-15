ARTISANS BESTOW NATIONAL PATRON ON A MAN OF GOD IN RIVERS STATE

Barivule Akpo

As the issue of capacity building appears to take the center stage of the nations economy the world over currently, Leadership Challenge Foundation decided to meet stakeholders in Rivers State.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the fifth edition of its conference at the Nigerian Bar Association in Port Harcourt, Mrs Joy S. Ikpe, the founder of Leadership Challenge Foundation said her reason to organize the conference is targeted at ensuring men and women, infact people at the informal sectors should be taken proper care of in the scheme of things.

She expressed great concern about the possibility of how developing countries world over is deliberately using artisans in advancing their economy aimlessly.

Mrs. Ikpe stated that it is somewhat obvious that informal sectors appears to have been neglected in our society forgotten so much that in the world today skills have moved meaningfully to enhance world maps economy beyond bounce.

She appreciated the level this year (2025) conference attracted people from far and near believing that it is clear indication the foundation is fast growing within five years of its existence.

Meanwhile, Pastor Ugochukwu Onachukwu of Recovery House International Church was bestowed the honour of National Patron of the National Artisans based on his unequal contribution to the growth of the body of Artisans in both Rivers and the Country as a whole.

Why addressing Pressmen to show his appreciation for the award, the man of God emphases that he is gratified judged by the way Leadership Challenge Foundation strived to look inward and the resilient in developing people of the informal sectors.

He pointed out that among other awards/recognitions he has been given so far, that of this year, from the artisans is well cherished by him.

The reason been that it came from the storehouse of the people of his very beginning of life as a Pastor today, adding that “he started his life as an artisan here in Port Harcourt”.

Pointing out, the man of God expresses unequivocally that through the pathway of learning one can get on the platform of any endeavour but it won’t be as strong as if it were on the platform of purpose.

Saying, the brightest stars operate on purpose and there is no profession that is more honoured than the other.

The society today need artisans in other to develop socially and economically but it has to do with adding value to what one does significantly.

Pastor Ugochukwu Onachukwu described the honour given him as an added responsibility and promised he will keep to his fits in ensuring better collaboration is carried out even with the Signature Bank that also attended the conference to enable artisans assess funds including bringing the body close to government for recognition as well as given them brighter future endeavours.***