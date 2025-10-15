ENDING THE CREEK ROAD GRIDLOCK: A CALL TO ACTION FOR AUTHORITIES

Owunari Akoko

The notorious traffic congestion on Creek Road in Port Harcourt’s main township has reached a boiling point. Commuters and motorists alike are paying the price for the reckless behavior of bus drivers vying for passengers along this major road. Despite the presence of traffic wardens, the chaos persists, leaving passengers to bear the brunt of late arrivals and frustration.

The root cause of this issue is clear: bus drivers prioritize profits over passenger safety and comfort. This is unacceptable. It is the responsibility of relevant Authorities to ensure that commuters can travel safely and efficiently.

We, therefore urge the relevant authorities to take immediate action to restore order on Creek Road. Here are some potential solutions:

Enforce Traffic Regulations: Strict enforcement of traffic laws can deter bus drivers from engaging in reckless behavior.

Designate Loading Zones: Designating specific loading zones for buses can reduce congestion and promote a smoother flow of traffic.

Establish Traffic Presence: Deploying traffic police can help manage the situation.

Public Transportation Reform: Implementing reforms to the public transportation system can reduce competition among drivers and prioritize passenger safety.

By taking action, authorities can experience reduced Congestion by improving traffic flow, leading to a reduction in travel times for commuters. The road will be safe, preventing accidents and ensuring a safer environment for passengers and drivers. It will also promote economic growth by facilitating the smooth movement of goods and services, boosting the local economy.

It’s Time for Change

We urge the authorities to take responsibility for the Creek Road gridlock. The people of Port Harcourt deserve better. It’s time for action, not excuses. Let’s work together to make Creek Road a safer, more efficient route for all.***