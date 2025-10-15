GIRL CHILD DAY: MOGCI MARKS 14 YEARS OF INSPIRING HOPE AND EMPOWERMENT

Samuel Marshall

With additional report by

Beauty David Nteugot

The Mother of Good Counsel Initiative (MOGCI), a non-governmental organization devoted to “Inspiring the Girl Child, Securing Her Future,” commemorated its 14th anniversary on Saturday, October 11, 2025 – a date that fittingly coincided with the International Day of the Girl Child.

In her welcome address, the founder of MOGCI, Lady Esy Doris Nneoma Onyekwere, reaffirmed the organization’s unwavering commitment to rescuing, rehabilitating, mentoring, and empowering abused girls. She explained that MOGCI focuses on victims of trafficking, rape, unintended pregnancies, and those deprived of education due to societal or economic pressures.

“Our mission is to restore dignity, confidence, and purpose to every girl who has been silenced by abuse or neglect,” she stated passionately.

The anniversary event, anchored by Dr. (Mrs.) Jane Maduelosi, carried the theme “Shine Your Eyes,” a call for vigilance, self-awareness, and proactive protection among young girls in an increasingly unsafe world.

Delivering an emotional charge as Mother of the Day, Mrs. Victoria ThankGod Ode urged the girls to stand firm and fearless in the face of adversity.

“Do not let anyone look down on you,” she advised. “When you sense danger, speak up. Tell someone, and you will be saved. Always believe in yourself – you are stronger than you think.”

The keynote address, delivered by Prof. Joy Agumagu, highlighted the evolving perception of the girl child in society. She challenged long-standing stereotypes that depict girls as weak or less intelligent.

“The girl child is an invaluable asset,” Prof. Agumagu declared. “She is strong, visionary, and often the pillar that holds the family together.”

She further lauded the growing inclusion of women in education, law enforcement, and academia, describing these as indicators of steady progress in gender equality and empowerment.

As part of the celebration, 14 distinguished women were honoured as role models for their contributions to society, while MOGCI’s 2025 Annual Report was formally presented. Attendees wore headbands boldly inscribed with “Shine Your Eyes,” symbolizing alertness and self-determination.

The atmosphere was enlivened by captivating musical performances. Silver Wopara and the Crew thrilled the audience with soulful local gospel renditions, while the St. Cecilia’s Choir of Corpus Christi Cathedral, Port Harcourt, delivered a stirring performance of Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus.

Among dignitaries in attendance were Mrs. Soibi Harry, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Town Planning; Mrs. Cordelia Eke, Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (Port Harcourt Branch); and Mrs. Susan Serekana-Nwikhana, Chairman Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).

A host of schools and professional bodies were also represented, including Community Secondary School, Nkpolu; King’s College of Commerce, Buguma; Victory Crown Schools, Port Harcourt; Government Girls’ Secondary School, Oromenike; Holy Rosary Secondary School, Port Harcourt; Sure Foundation School, Port Harcourt; Community Primary School, Rumuomasi, and the Association of Female Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Rivers State Chapter.

The event ended on a note of gratitude and renewed resolve – a reminder that empowering one girl today can transform an entire generation tomorrow.***