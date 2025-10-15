NEWSWRITER CHAPEL HOLDS THANKSGIVING SERVICE TO MARK RE-INAUGURATION

Samuel Marshall

Members of the Newswriter Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Sunday, 12th October, 2025, held a special thanksgiving service to celebrate the re-inauguration of their chapel. The service took place at the Church of God Mission, Station Road, Port Harcourt.

Delivering the sermon, Pastor David Uraka drew inspiration from the biblical story of the man healed at the Pool of Bethesda (John 5:1–18). He recounted how Jesus met a man who had been paralyzed for 38 years and, upon commanding him to “Get up, pick up your mat, and walk,” restored him to perfect health.

Pastor Uraka emphasized that the miracle symbolized the transformative power of faith and divine intervention, reminding worshippers that God always shows up for His people in their moments of need.

In a show of gratitude, the journalists-led by the Chapel Chairman, Amb. Beauty David Nteugot – thanked God for the steady progress of their newspaper in spite of numerous challenges. They described the re-inauguration as a new dawn for the Chapel and reaffirmed their commitment to uphold professionalism and integrity in journalism.

The celebration continued with a reception held at the Chapel’s office, where guests enjoyed an afternoon of speeches, music, and refreshments in a warm atmosphere of fellowship and thanksgiving.***