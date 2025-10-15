WOMEN ADVOCATE EARLY DETECTION, TREATMENTAS A SURVIVAL MEASURE FOR BREAST CANCER

Ben Owen Asuk

Some group of women under the platform of Engraced Life Foundation have advocated for early detection and treatment as a survival measure for any woman that is suffering from breast cancer.

The women made the assertion while speaking with some journalists during the Breast Cancer Sensitization and Awareness walk in Port Harcourt organized by ENGRACED LIFE FOUNDATION, as the group celebrated its 5th Anniversary with the theme: “NO ONE SHOULD FIGHT ALONE” over last weekend in Port Harcourt.

However, the coordinator of the foundation and also a survivor of breast cancer Mrs. Ethel Olumo stated that she had an experience of breast cancer for fifteen (15) years and therefore discovered that many women are dying in silence that was why she set up the foundation to break out the silence, as well as sensitizing and creating an awareness of breast cancer to the women, and also to let them know that having breast cancer is not a death sentence.

Mrs. Elumo further maintained that as a survivor, she will do everything possible for the women not to go through the pains, she went through as a result of breast cancer, advising them to always speak out when they have such an experience, as well as advising people to avoid stigmatizing the women that have breast cancer, saying that the foundation will use the sensitization and awareness walk to carry out some breast cancer tests, blood sugar test, BP and Malaria tests.

She also advised the women to ensure that they carry out the test, stating that early detection and treatment make survival possible.

Meanwhile, some women who survived the breast cancer for some years also narrated their experiences, according to Mrs. Patricia Ojo, she had been in pains for nine (9) years, however, she thanked God for her survival, advising women to go to the hospital for checkup anytime they notice something in their breast, saying early detection and treatment is the key for survival.

Also another survivor, Dr. Hilda said that the pains she went through for some years was unbearable, however she expressed appreciation to Almighty God for her survival.

She therefore, advised the women to go for regular checkup saying that early detection and treatment will be advantageous to have any woman that may has breast cancer.***