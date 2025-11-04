TNP Monarchs Urge Federal Government to Prioritise Welfare of Host Communities

Prudence Wokoma

Traditional rulers from host communities along the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) have urged the Federal Government to take the welfare of their people more seriously, saying the development and stability of the region are vital to sustaining national oil production.

The call was made during the monthly stakeholders’ engagement organised by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) for its host communities in Rivers, Abia, and Imo States, held in Port Harcourt.

Welfare First for Peace and Productivity

Leading the charge, His Majesty, Eze Sergeant Awuse, Paramount Ruler of Emohua in Rivers State, noted that while government oil output has risen through PINL’s work, host communities have yet to feel the impact.

“You announce increased production, but has the welfare of our people improved?” he asked. “No amount of meetings or dramatization will bring peace if the welfare of those living where the nation’s income is drawn from is ignored.”

Eze Awuse urged the Federal Government to empower traditional rulers with clear authority and resources to support security and community cohesion.

“Pass our message to the government: it’s not enough to give powers in law—those powers must be implemented. Without that, nothing will change,” he said.

Communities Deserve Real Dividends

King Samuel Nnee, Coordinator of the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, echoed the call, stressing that people in oil-bearing communities deserve tangible dividends from their resources.

He condemned the assumption that traditional rulers are complicit in pipeline vandalism, saying many of the challenges stem from neglect and youth frustration.

“When bad elements act, the blame falls on us,” he said. “But many of these youths are educated and ambitious—they just lack opportunities. Government must support them if we truly want peace.”

King Nnee added that monarchs across the Niger Delta need stronger support and empowerment to fulfil their roles effectively.

“We want to help protect these assets, but hunger makes that difficult. Support the kings, and we will help the government make real progress,” he appealed.

Youths Commend PINL’s Approach

Speaking on behalf of regional youth groups, Comrade Legborsi Yamaabana, spokesperson for the Coalition of Niger Delta Ethnic Youth Leaders, praised PINL for its community-focused operations and consistent stakeholder engagement.

“Production has surged, and that’s not by chance—it’s a result of deliberate collaboration and trust-building,” he said. “We’re calling on the Federal Government to give PINL more responsibilities because they’ve delivered results and improved environmental safety.”

Communities Back PINL Continuity

Representing the Eze Ekpeye Logbo, Dr. Patricia Ogbonnaya appealed to the Federal Government to retain PINL as a contractor, citing its operational competence and strong relationship with host communities.

“If the government wants these areas to grow, they should not replace PINL,” she said. “The company has delivered on its mandate and deserves greater responsibility to continue the progress made.”

PINL Reaffirms Commitment to Women and Youth Empowerment

In response, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholder Engagement at PINL, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to inclusive community development.

He announced that PINL has finalised plans to empower 2,000 women across 215 host communities through entrepreneurship and financial literacy programs.

“Verification has been completed, and beneficiaries will soon be contacted,” Mezeh said. “Our goal is to strengthen small businesses and improve financial independence for women and girls.”

He added that the company’s youth scholarship programme is currently being processed for disbursement, with payments expected in October. PINL, he noted, continues to work with environmental experts and government agencies to identify and address priority areas for remediation and social investment.

“We are not just protecting pipelines,” Mezeh concluded. “We are partners in development—committed to empowering people and building peace.”***