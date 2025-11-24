BREAD: THE QUIET KILLER

BY Emi~blaze

Bread, is undoubtedly, one of the most common and generally accepted foodstuff across the nations of the world.

The foodstuff is a simple dough made with ingredients like flour, sugar butter, eggs, yeast, baking soda and of course other flavours and ingredients based on the discretion of the baker.

Bread is one common food that is consumed by everybody, from the CEOs, Managing Directors, proprietors, Teachers, students, traders, skilled workers and even minors without any respect to gender differences.

While some families and individuals consume it as breakfast, some others just snack on it as bread is like a supplement and it goes with a variety of other meals and condiments, beans eggs, pap, custard, tea, oats, akara, moimoi, stew. Some other people use condiments like coconut, indomie noodles, avocado and others. While some impoverished individuals such soda drinks, milk drinks and water.

For different people, bread means different things. Research proves and study shows this that for some people, it has an emotional effect on them as bread has proven to be a life saver and the first ‘go-to’ in recent times.

Checks by Reports also shows that bread brings comfort and soothes the soul and it brings some level of nostalgic feelings to different people.

However, on the flip side of the coin, studies have shown that the widely accepted and generally consumed foodstuff isn’t just a loaf but an inflammation in disguise.

A little doubt that the Westerners consume just about a slice for breakfast because of the threats it poses.

The sweet soft loaf is a processed insulin weapon usually from high fructose corn syrup or glucose syrup which spikes blood sugar level.

The affluent would say the wheat bread is the best but study proves that it has the same effect just like every other bread as bread, is actually refined starch, emulsifiers, yeast, seed oils, and preservatives.

Excessive consumption leads to constipation, bloated stomach, expansion around the waistline, painful menstrual cycle, backaches, waking up with sour taste, hormonal imbalance, bad breaths, excessive napping after meals, damaged gut lining, tiredness, and infertility.

Conclusively, bread is not healthy for daily consumption and expertise have adviced that individuals should learn to go on bread fast so as to keep body system fit.***