POWER SECTOR REFORMS ACCELERATE AS PHED BEGINS NEW SERVICE AGENDA

Samuel Marshall

with additional reports by

Beauty David Nteugot

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has unveiled an ambitious reform agenda aimed at overhauling its service delivery framework and restoring consumer confidence across its network.

The bold commitment was announced on Tuesday, 11th November, at a spirited town hall meeting held at the Park Event Centre on Aba Road, directly opposite the Nigerian Army’s 6th Division. The engagement formed the focal point of the 2025 PHED/NERC Customer Enlightenment and Complaint Resolution Meeting – a flagship quarterly forum designed to bridge communication gaps between the utility provider and its customers.

Held under the theme “We Learn Together; We Win Together,” the event drew hundreds of participants from Rivers State and neighbouring states, including community leaders, civil society groups, business owners, and rural consumers. Attendees took part in safety demonstrations, open-mic complaint sessions, and frank discussions on the company’s operations, all geared toward improving cooperation with PHED’s estimated 850,000 customers across four states.

PHED’s Head of Safety, Mr. Itoro Essienobom, opened the session with a strong advisory on electrical safety as the festive season approaches. He warned against meter bypass, patronage of unqualified electricians, and poorly earthed home installations, noting that unsafe practices remain a major cause of household electrical hazards.

“Everyone wants their food cold during the yuletide,” he joked, “but that same season brings pressure – and higher risks. Planning ahead and obeying safety rules can save lives.”

To lighten tensions during heated moments of the discussion, the event’s master of ceremonies, Mr. Sylvester Ighorodje, humorously remarked that the venue’s closeness to the army base was “strategic,” as it could help keep tempers in check whenever arguments flared between frustrated customers and company officials.

In his welcome address, PHED’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ete Pinnick, reaffirmed the company’s resolve to rebuild trust through its corporate transformation strategy, Play to Win by Doing Right.

“Our goal is not just to win, but to win the right way,” Pinnick declared. “We are here to listen, to learn, and to improve. Every customer counts – that is what integrity, accountability, and respect mean to us.”

He also commended the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for sustaining platforms that promote transparency and enhance consumer confidence in the power sector.

A major highlight was a two-part panel session moderated by PHED’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Olubukola Ilevbare. Featuring representatives from government, the private sector, media, and rural communities, the panel delivered a wide spectrum of consumer experiences and expectations.

“We’re here because we want to make a difference,” Ilevbare remarked. “We’re ready to take the blows – the constructive criticisms – because we want things to get better.”

Panellists provided candid assessments of PHED’s operations, with concerns ranging from billing disputes and voltage fluctuations to commendations for better communication and quicker outage response in recent months. PHED’s regional managers readily giving out their phone numbers were available for immediate access by aggrieved electricity users

Adding colour to the proceedings, saxophonist Emmanuel Torvi electrified the hall with a soulful rendition of Spyro’s hit “Who’s Your Guy?”, providing a brief but refreshing cultural interlude amid the intense deliberations.

Answering questions from journalists outdoors, the MD/CEO addressed their concerns over PHED’s metering coverage.

“It’s about 60 percent today,” Pinnick said. “But we have many programmes going on. Under the Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP), we’re currently installing 85,000 meters and

expect to reach 135,000 by the end of the programme.

“We also have the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF). Phase 1 allocated 10,000 meters to our region; Phase 2 has increased that to 16,000.”

PHED officials concluded that recommendations from the town hall will directly inform the next phase of the company’s reform roadmap as it pushes toward a more reliable, transparent, and customer-focused electricity service across the region.***