PINL Deploys Town Criers to Curb Pipeline Vandalism on TNP Corridor

Prudence O. Wokoma

Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) has launched a community-based communication initiative that deploys local town criers to strengthen real-time security awareness along the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

The General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, announced the initiative during the company’s monthly stakeholders meeting with host communities in Port Harcourt. He explained that the engagement of two town criers—one male and one female—in each community was recommended by stakeholders at the previous meeting and has now been formally adopted.

Mezeh said the town criers will play a central role in disseminating verified information, supporting ongoing sensitization efforts, and enhancing early-warning intelligence. Their introduction, he noted, is already improving the flow of communication across the 215 host communities in Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo, and Abia States, ultimately supporting PINL’s mandate to maintain uninterrupted production on the TNP.

Reviewing operational performance for the month, the PINL executive disclosed that the company has sustained zero infractions along the Eastern Corridor, enabling continuous production and contributing to increased crude oil and gas output. He added that attempted pipeline vandalism has dropped by more than 87 percent compared to 2022, a result driven by expanded surveillance operations and growing trust between PINL, traditional rulers, youth structures, and community contractors.

According to him, community-based intelligence, which previously accounted for 10.5 percent of security information, has now risen to 68 percent, underscoring what he described as a “significant deepening of local cooperation and shared responsibility.”

Mezeh also provided updates on PINL’s corporate social responsibility programmes. He stated that 2,000 women enrolled in the company’s SME support scheme have completed their data capture and account opening processes and are awaiting disbursement before year-end. Similarly, the company’s scholarship programme is now 97 percent completed, with beneficiaries expected to receive their awards before the close of the year.

Looking ahead, Mezeh reaffirmed PINL’s commitment to safeguarding national assets, strengthening collaboration with government institutions, and maintaining transparency in all interventions. He said the company will continue to prioritize zero infractions on the TNP, deepen empowerment initiatives for youth and women, and advocate for the renewal of critical infrastructure, particularly access roads that affect operations across the corridor.

Traditional rulers and community leaders present at the meeting commended PINL’s approach to community engagement. The King of Ahoada Kingdom, His Majesty Noble Uwoh, described the company’s model as exemplary, noting that its consistent engagement, transparent feedback mechanisms, and empowerment programmes have inspired similar people-centered approaches among other organisations.

The Paramount Ruler of Owaza Community in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State, HM Eze Obioma Nworgu, called for additional employment opportunities for youths and further support for local infrastructure, while urging continued collaboration to safeguard the pipeline.

In Eleme, an area previously plagued by frequent vandalism, Akpajo Community Development Committee Chairman, Mr. Oliver Nwidag, said the situation has changed dramatically since PINL assumed responsibility for pipeline protection. According to him, Eleme—home to several pipeline lines and manifolds—now enjoys relative calm due to intensified surveillance and community engagement.

Also speaking, the Head of Field Operations for the Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office (PMO) of NNPCL, Engr. Akponine Omojevwe, commended the collaboration between PINL and its host communities. He appealed for sustained cooperation, especially during the Yuletide season, which traditionally presents heightened security risks. ***