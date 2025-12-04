The OYIGBO Eke Ultra-modern International MARKET SUPERRINTEDENT ADVICES TRADERS TO ADVOID SELLING ON THE ROAD SIDE…………..

Ben owen Asuk

Mr Precious Adiale, the Eke Oyigbo ultra modern superintendent has advised the traders to keep away from selling on the road side. He gave the advice while speaking with our correspondent on the current state of the market,saying that since he was posted at the market as the market superintendent A.K.A market master by the Local Government Council Chairman Hon. Okechukwu Akara Nwogu (PhD). The market has been fully restored. Advising the traders and others doing businesses in the market to obey the rules and regulations guiding the market as well as the policies of the local government as it affects the market.

The market superintendent further stated as a representative of Oyigbo local government council in the market, the Local Government Council Chairman will not tolerate any traders who continue to sell on the road side, stating that there are enough spaces for the traders to sell their goods in the market.

According to him, the Chairman of Oyigbo Of local government should thanked for putting up a new building during his first term in the office, that the people of Oyigbo are benefiting from.

I” therefore thank the Oyigbo local Government Chairman, Hon. Okechukwu Akara Nwaogu (PhD). for building the phase two Eke Oyigbo market to accommodate more traders, appealing to the traders to cooperate with leaders of the market and also support the present administration under the leadership of Hon. Okechukwu Akara Nwaogu (PhD) for more infrastructural development in the local government”

On the issue of sanitation, the market master revealed that the market observes its monthly environmental sanitation on every Thursday of the week which according to him is mandatory for all the traders in the market to comply.

However, he stated that the only challenge which the market is facing is the issue of flooding which according to him is usually caused by the activities of the traders. He warned the traders to stop throwing refuse into the drainage to avoid flooding. ***