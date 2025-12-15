AICAPB CONSECRATES G.O GREAT HOUSE SOLUTION MINISTRY AS A BISHOP.

The association of international charismatic Apostles and Bishops(AICAPB)in conjunction with the Nigeria episcopal province, Africa Territory had on Saturday 29th November 2025 concentration the general overseer of Great house solution ministry Ebirien Ibiambo as a Bishop.

The consecration which took place during the 3rd Annual ministers fire conference,ordination of ministers/consecration of Apostles and Bishops with the theme.solution to failed leadership was also followed by the Bishop on Sunday 30th November 2025 at the Great house solution ministry located at umuchashi town hall stream Road Igbo Etche Rivers state.

meanwhile the chief consecrator the African patriarch also the preface Nigeria province his grace Arch bishop Dr precious .H. Akam while speaking to the press after the consecration and Enthronment service stated that the International charismatic apostles and bishops (AICAPB) is an International organization that whose mission and vision is to bring ministers of the gospel especially the apostles and bishops together for the purpose of fellowship leadership capacity building and as well as promoting peace mutual understanding unity of purpose and the generate welfare It’s members.According to him the consecration of the G.O of Great house solution ministry as a bishops was in fulfillment of one of the visions of the organization to enquire the gospel ministry to utile the church and promote world across cultural ministries.

he advised the newly consecration and enthroned bishops ebirien ibiambo to always stay with the value of God by consistently seeking for his wisdom,saying that without doing the will of almighty father leadership is bound to fail.

The African patriarch and the prelate Nigeria espicopae province Avchbishop Akam also advised the church to give support to the leadership of the church to succeed.

Also speaking,the newly consecrated and enthroned Bishop Ebirien Ibiambo therefore thanked God for the elevation saying that this honour will spur him to do more for God and humanity. He promised not to deviate from his genuine worshiping God in truth and his holiness,as he appreciated the association of the international charismatic Apostles and Bishops (AICAPB) for the his consecration and enthronement as Bishop.

Bishop Ibiambo finally appreciated his members and his wife for the success of the event.***