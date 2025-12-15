ELDERS ENDORSE SISTA MERCIE LED RIVERS PMAN CARETAKER COMMITTEE, URGES AGGRIEVED PARTIES TO CLOSE RANKS.

Victor Effiong

The elders council of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria, PMAN Rivers State Chapter has pledged its support for the new caretaker committee of the union in the state.

This was made known when the Administrator of PMAN Rivers State, Mercy Reginald-Otuene Sista Mercie led members of the caretaker committee for a consultation meeting with the leadership of the elders’ council on Tuesday.

Administrator of PMAN Rivers State Chapter, Sista Mercie said with the support of the elders’ council, the new administration was strengthened to provide quality leadership to the entertainment community in the state.

Also, Secretary of PMAN Rivers State, Senior Comrade John Egwim Jahbest said the meeting was necessary in order to ensure that all structures of PMAN in the state are brought onboard, adding no faction exists as PMAN is one in Rivers State led by Sista Mercie.

On his part, chairman of PMAN Rivers State Elders’ Council, Chief Geoffrey Wopara Elewa called on all entertainers in the state and aggrieved members of the union to close ranks and work with the new PMAN leadership in the state for the overall good of the union.

He said the elders will work together to ensuring that everyone be on the same page to move the union forward.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the elders’ council, Ras Ezekiel Nangibo aka Ras Bob Kelly urged everyone to abide by the recent court injunction which barred any other group or individual from laying claim to the structures and property of PMAN nationwide, as Pretty Okafor remains the only recognised president of PMAN.

He warned that going against the pronouncement of the court could attract severe consequences.

Ras Ezekiel Nangibo urged all aggreived members of the union to take a cue from his leadership footprints, as he willingly stepped aside when he was asked to while as the longest serving state secretary of the union, in order to give way for the younger ones.***