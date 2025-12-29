HRM EZE, OBIOMA NWORGU, EZE-OHA 1 OF OWAZA, CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY WITH ASSURANCE THAT THE COMMUNITY WILL SUPPORT PIPELINE INFRASTRUCTURE (NIG) LTD TO SUCCEED IN THEIR OPERATIONS

Jeff Oguike

HRM Eze (Amb), Obioma Nworgu, the Eze Oha 1 of Owaza in Ukwa West LGA in Abia State and also a member of Abia State Traditional Rulers Council, last weekend celebrated his birthday, having clocked 69 years on earth.

The event which took place at his palace, in Owaza witnessed the gathering of prominent sons and daughters of the community and major stakeholders in the oil and gas industry; especially the management of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd and major players in OML II operational base in Abia State and Rivers State.

Speaking at the occasion, the highly elated Paramount Ruler, said since his divine enthronement on the stool, some decades ago, the community has steadily witnessed peace and accelerated growth and development and has been very supportive to various oil-related companies operating in the kingdom to ensure that they achieve optional production and maximize profits.

However, he singled out Pipeline Infrastructure (Nig) Ltd, as a company with a good community-related welfare packages in addition to a superlative Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

According to him, Pipeline Infrastructure Management always ensure that the youths from the oil-producing communities in Abia State were offered job opportunities as a way to pull them out from criminal activities and keep them busy as the saying goes; an idle mind is a devil’s workshop.

He also praised the management of the company and showered them with encomium for consistently paying stipends to the traditional Rulers in the affected communities, unlike some other companies (IOCs) operating in the areas.

He however assured the management of the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd that as long as he continue to be on the throne as the Paramount Ruler of Owaza, he would ensure that the company succeed in it’s operational duties in Abia State.

He later coronated the Executive Director (ED) in charge of Projects of pipeline infrastructure (Nig) Ltd, Chief, Osahon Okunbo, as a Chief of the Community and a member of Owaza Divisional Council of Chiefs, however he was represented by Dr. Akpos Meseh, the General Manager )GM) in charge of community and Stakeholders Relations of the Company.

“This palace is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and tradition. May it be a place of unity, peace and prosperity for our people. May it also stand as a testament to our history and a beacon of hope for our future generations. The Abia representative for pipeline infrastructure in the Niger Delta upstream are very appreciative for granting scholarship scheme to our youth and prompt payment of salary and stipends to various Community Representatives.”

Eze Nworgu noted.

Other personalities given traditional titles were Chief Agumba and Chief Collins Nnam respectively. ***