OBAGI-HCDT GRADUATES OVER 500 STUDENTS FROM FOUR TECH HUBS ACROSS RIVERS STATE

Prudence O. Wokoma

The Obagi HCDT has yet again reaffirmed its commitment to the development of young potentials in the Orashi region when it graduated over 500 students from four different tech hubs across rivers state, trained in different tech skills.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony which was organised by Speedlink Hi-Tech Solutions for its graduates in December at the IPS centre, university of port Harcourt, the chairman, Obagi HCDT , High Chief Dike Hopeson Dike in his address encouraged the graduates to take the initiative to make independent change through self-sufficiency.

“Today you’re graduating. The next phase is much more impactful and we expect you guys to be our ambassadors, to impact the global community by making transformational and generational change. You must take the initiative to make the change through independence and self sufficiency”.

He thanked their partners, Total energies and NNPC for the investment in human capital development.

The event witnessed glowing commendations from personalities and the TotalEnergies, who lauded the exceptional leadership of the BOT Chairman, High Chief Dike Hopson Dike, describing Obagi-HCDT as the best-performing Trust among other Trusts in Nigeria.. Stating that there are over 450 trust projects carried out by Total Energies and Obagi accounts for over 250 and this tech skill up is one of them.

“Obagi has ticked the box in economy and are the star boys for the HCDT spectrum. There’s no sustainable impact without people at the center of it and young people are at the base of what we are doing. We had the mind of stopping this program but I said let me come and see. Now that I have seen, the project will continue to run. To the graduates, I want you to know that tech is the current gold because it does not discriminate and can be used in all sectors . It’s an all rounder that brings multiply value and wealth. So use this skill that you have gained to change the narrative in your community . I’m personally and emotionally connected to this project where people from our communities are engaged.” He said.

High Chief Dike Hopson Dike was also specially honoured by SpeedLink High-Tech Solutions Limited for his unwavering commitment to grassroots empowerment, sustainable development and for steering a Trust that continues to set the benchmark in community advancement.

With over 195 residents across Host Communities of the Trust empowered in cybersecurity, data analytics, digital literacy and other high-in-demand tech skills, the managing consultant, Dr. Daniel Okon said during the last graduation, he had promised that he would double his effort, in fulfilment of that promise, Speedlink Hi-Tech Solutions has created internship opportunities for best graduating students and created a mentorship program for all its students.

“From here, Harold Ekembe has become a special adviser on ICT to the Ahoada East LGA chairman, and a host of other commendable testimonies. Human capital development is the best to make and in Speedlink maximizing opportunities is part of what we do. We don’t just leave our students, we nurture them into maturity. And today we have three best graduating students from the 195 graduating from this center”. He said.

Speaking to the training coordinator of Speedlink, Mr. Iwinosa Airende-Okpugie, said that the students were graded through best character for the six months, attendance and class performance.

The overall best graduating student, Justice Ugo from Obite community who also wrote the certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) professional exam (Exam taken by people that are aiming to validate their skills in Identifying and fixing systems vulnerabilities by thinking like a hacker) said Speedlink paid for the exam which cost $950 for each person and he was able to come out in flying colours. He said before now, he already had certificates in cybersecurity like the Google cyber security certificate, “I have certificates in cybersecurity, I’ve also done try hack me, I have couple of certifications there, this is just an addition to this and a starting point because I need to get other certifications. This particular certification is the Certified Ethical Hacker and to take the exam you need to be in a learning environment or have over two years experience so I choose the learning environment option which is Speedlink to get the certification. Coming out today as the best graduating student of Speedlink, it’s overwhelming and I thank God who gave me knowledge,understanding and everything. I am also grateful to the sponsors, the Obagi HCDT and Speedlink for the opportunity and in the next three months I hope to have had a cybersecurity role”. He said.

High points of the graduation ceremony was pitching for grants by students and investors, gaming opportunities and lots more

In his closing remark, the Executive officer, Obagi HCDT, Robinson Elechi said the next phase of the training will admit only those who score up to 98% in the CBT exams.***