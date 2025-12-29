OGONI RECALIBRATES ITS STRUGGLE, EYES DEVELOPMENT WITHOUT FORGETTING THE PAST  

By Samuel Marshall

The long-standing resistance of the Ogoni people to oil exploration within their ancestral homeland appears to be easing, as fresh signals of conditional engagement emerge amid renewed federal efforts to address environmental devastation and economic stagnation in the area. However, the tentative shift was accompanied by visible grassroots protests, underscoring the community’s insistence on justice, self-determination and tangible development before any resumption of oil activities.

This evolving posture came to the fore on Monday, 22nd December, 2025, when a high-powered delegation dispatched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Kpean — popularly known as “Oil City” due to the Yorla oil wells — in Khana Local Government Area of Ogoniland. The visit, led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, was aimed at land assessment, inspection of an oil-impacted site and confidence-building consultations with local stakeholders.

The delegation comprised the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal; the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari, and the Director-General of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Chukwuemeka Woke. They were accompanied by senior officials of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) and representatives of various Ogoni communities. The team engaged traditional rulers and residents at the junction leading into Kpean.

Ogoni land has, for decades, stood at the epicentre of Nigeria’s most emotive environmental and resource-control debates, marked by widespread pollution, abandoned oil infrastructure and fierce opposition to petroleum operations. Oil production has effectively remained suspended in the area, as community agitation over ecological damage, underdevelopment and political marginalisation persisted. Acting on President Tinubu’s directive, Ribadu has been spearheading renewed engagements with Ogoni leaders, NNPCL and other stakeholders to explore pathways toward reconciliation, remediation and, potentially, a carefully regulated return to oil production.

Yet, moments after the delegation’s arrival, a group of rural women and community activists staged a peaceful protest, brandishing placards bearing bold messages such as: “We Want to Harness Our Resources for Self-Driven Development,” “Ogoniland Has Remained Underdeveloped,” “No Healthcare for Kpean After Inhaling Spilt Hydrocarbon,” and “We Want Bori State.” Others demanded greater autonomy over local resources and governance, highlighting the deep-seated grievances that still define Ogoni-federal relations.

Ribadu’s visit also included an inspection of Yorla Well 14, the site of a recent oil spill, as part of the administration’s broader confidence-building measures. Earlier, at the Government House in Port Harcourt, he had commended Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for facilitating dialogue on the sensitive Ogoni oil question.

In a symbolic gesture reflecting cautious goodwill, the NSA was conferred with a traditional title at Kpean junction, where a large crowd had gathered. He was named “Mene Sule Nunua I,” meaning “The King Who Brings Good Things.” Present at the ceremony were the Paramount Ruler of Kpean, Engr. Lucky Gbene Ewoh, alongside prominent traditional figures including HRH Mene D. F. Nwidah, Elder Chief Barikpoa M. Nwinee, Chief Tee Baah Michael, Chief Christian D. H. Karawa II, Chief Joseph Gighi and Chief Ledornu Nubor.

The visit followed President Tinubu’s recent approval of the reconstitution of the HYPREP Governing Council and Board of Trustees, a move intended to strengthen oversight, transparency and effectiveness in the long-delayed clean-up of Ogoniland. Federal authorities also outlined a suite of proposed development initiatives aimed at restoring trust, including the ongoing reconstruction of the East-West Road, plans for a University of Environmental Technology, the establishment of an industrial park, and the construction of hospitals in Taaba and K-Dere. Officials said the projects could generate over 1,500 direct jobs and stimulate broader economic revival Addressing the gathering, Ribadu praised the Ogoni people for embracing dialogue and expressed optimism that sustained engagement would enable them to shape decisions affecting their land and future. He conveyed President Tinubu’s deep concern over the Yorla spill, describing it as an act of sabotage that further compounded the area’s environmental wounds.

Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, disclosed that the over ₦200 billion East-West Road project is expected to be completed next year. He also announced presidential approval for a redesign of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to pass through Ogoniland, a development he said could unlock sustainable economic opportunities for the region.

For his part, NNPCL GCEO, Bayo Ojulari, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to a people-centred approach in the Ogoni engagement process. He revealed that 30 Ogoni indigenes have already secured employment with NNPCL and are scheduled to resume work in January 2026.

Following an inspection of the spill site, Ojulari noted that the community had agreed to reopen negotiations under the leadership of the NSA. “Once discussions formally commence, our first step will be a comprehensive asset integrity assessment,” he said. “This will guide appropriate securing and remediation, with the ultimate goal of achieving safe and responsible production at the earliest possible time.”

Despite the cautious optimism, observers note that the road to lasting peace in Ogoniland remains fraught, with the community’s softening stance firmly tied to demonstrable environmental justice, inclusive development and genuine respect for local aspirations.***