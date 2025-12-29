POWERING HEALTHCARE IN RIVERS AND IMO STATES

Prudence. O. Wokoma

Three community health facilities in Rivers and Imo states, Odagwa, Okehi and Ngor-Okpala, have received a major lifeline boost from Entric power system after the company raised a goFundMe campaign and received over $1,426.39 and donated over NGN 552,397, in solar energy to give light to rural health facilities.

The solar systems as discussed by the co-founder of Entric power system, Abiye Geoffrey, will support the continuous and smooth operation of these clinics especially at night times.

Each clinic facilities received a scaled down system consisting of 420 WP solar panel, a 500 W inverter, and 1 kWh of battery storage. These systems now give reliable electricity support to these facilities.

The company had donated this power supply in December 2025 under a comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility package, which encompassed enhancement of the entire clinical operations and pharmaceutical centers in these communities.

*”We basically use solar energy and other forms of renewable energy to Increase access to power supply in rural communities. The initiative was born out of a concern for proper treatment of accident victims and pregnant women. Around the beginning of November, my co-founder, Tams Kemabonta came up with the idea of easing the stress of using touch light for deliveries and other forms of treatment in these communities by starting a GoFundMe campaign where we raised over $1,426.39 dollars. Our target was actually $6000 to reach out to more clinics and maternity in rural areas”.

A statement by the Co-founder and general manager Abiye Geoffrey on Wednesday, said the contribution became necessary to prevent treatment disruptions caused by darkness.

Speaking at the handover ceremony , he revealed that the solar machine has already transformed medical care at the hospitals. He listed the benefits to include ease of treatment of patients, an 80 per cent reduction in darkness, and a sharp cut in surgery time from the time of installation to launch time.

He stressed that the donation would ensure timely operations prevent any delays in treatment; minimise downtime with guaranteed response times; compliance with medical standards,, safeguarding the quality of care provided; accurate calibration for effective treatment, which is vital for the precision required in medical practices, amongst others.

He noted that the company, Entric Power systems is committed to building long-term partnerships that would strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“As we move forward, Entric power system promises to continue to forge partnerships that not only address immediate healthcare needs but also build a robust foundation for future medical advancements. Together, we are not just treating illnesses; we are fostering a healthier, more resilient nation”, he added.

The beneficiaries of this solar power system, praised the donation, describing it as a model corporate intervention that aligns perfectly with the broader efforts to revamp critical infrastructure aimed at improving the quality of healthcare for people in rural communities.

Speaking to news men, the midwife of Onyinye maternity, Rose-kate Ubochi said that their track record is truly commendable, and this gesture underscores the intentionality behind driving impactful change.

“Quality healthcare comes at a cost, and with Entric power systems focus on health sector investment, partnerships like this form forward-thinking and private actors significantly strengthen the cause,”

Another beneficiary, Celine Worgu who doubles as a TBA in Ngor-Okpala said since the inception of her practice in 1979, she has delivered more than 30 babies without proper lighting system in Alulu community in imo state. But that since the installation of the light last week Friday, she effortlessly delivered two babies that night.

“the support has significantly strengthened local capacity for night time delivery and reduced reliance on after NEPA (a special touch light used at night by village people ).

“We treat lots of patients daily, and this support has been profound. It is a lifeline of hope for those who depend on our services,” she stated.

Another beneficiary Blessing Nwanyanwu stated that her clinic conducted two surgeries in lesser time because of the solar. That the solar light made those surgeries way easier than before.

Two of the nurses from two different maternity homes, called for more partnership and donors to join Entric power system to save the communities from darkness.

They told newsmen that they were born in those maternity homes and decided to go back because of the magnitude of work that is carried out in the dark. They feel their impact would be felt in their communities than in the urban areas.

The general manager of Energy Company, said the company views the funding not as charity but as a long-term investment in national wellbeing.

“This is a strategic investment in the resilience of our health systems and the well-being of Nigerians. When people are healthy, they can contribute meaningfully to society,” Abiye said.***