REGGAE DOWNTOWN INTERNATIONAL LIGHTS UP PORT HARCOURT IN EXPLOSIVE YEAR-END BASH! Vibes, Rhythm and Revelry!

By Samuel Marshall

Port Harcourt surrendered to reggae fever on Sunday, 14th December, 2025, as Reggae Downtown International unleashed its first-ever end-of-year fiesta — an unforgettable night of pulsating rhythms, radiant smiles and pure Love and Inity that shook Harbour Road to its roots.

Hosted at the iconic Mozy B Café, the celebration drew an eclectic mix of reggae devotees, lifestyle enthusiasts and cultural tastemakers, all united by one irresistible force: the timeless power of reggae music. From the very first bassline, the message was clear — this was no ordinary party, but a cultural eruption.

Founded in 2021 by the ever-charismatic Moses Mabadeje (better known as Mozy B), Reggae Downtown International has evolved into a full-blown lifestyle movement — one that champions consciousness, positivity, and unapologetic devotion to reggae culture. The year-end bash was a glorious showcase of that spirit, complete with mouth-watering delicacies, free-flowing drinks and an infectious dance energy.

Commanding the decks was none other than disc jockey Emmanuel Mba (DJ Mbalo), who delivered a masterclass in roots-rock and dancehall selections. His seamless transitions kept the crowd skanking nonstop, turning the venue into a swirling sea of raised fists and dancing feet.

Amid the high-octane revelry came moments of honour and recognition. Ijeoma Esther Anonobi was celebrated with an award for her remarkable contributions to the club and the reggae movement at large. At the same time, Dr Gabriel (famously called “The Archangel”) received another award with accolades for his steadfast support and commitment to the cause.

Speaking after receiving his own award, High Priest Mozy B delivered a heartfelt message of gratitude, especially as the organisation navigates a phase of rebranding and structural renewal. With infectious optimism, he saluted every contributor — big or small — reminding the crowd that, in true reggae wisdom, “Every likkle makes a muckle.” His words were met with general approval and renewed confidence in the movement’s bright future.

The night also marked the unveiling of a formidable leadership line-up poised to steer the Reggae Downtown ship forward. Newly appointed were Soala Douglas (who is affectionately known as Rasta Skanking King), Marcus Uebari (renowned as Rasta Satosky), Deborah Job (who carries the byname Princess D.B.J., the ‘roots bag’) and Tammy Barrel (alias Rasta Floki). They were joined by Nelson Sam-Adoki (better known as Rasta Nelly), Doris Tams-Morrison (affectionately called Empress Doris Day), Ibikari Samuel (who goes by the nickname Rabbi), Chief Larry Green (known as Rasta Larry Gee), Endwell Henshaw (addressed as Rasta Idi Amin), Joy Anwulika (also referred to as Empress Jay) and Felix Tubalayefa (lovingly called Rasta Spice), — a star-studded ensemble reflecting strength, diversity and deep roots.

Just when the energy seemed to peak, the crowd erupted again as Queen Annabella Dalla and her birthday cake were arranged before them, adding sweetness to an already sizzling night. The celebration was expertly steered by the dynamic Deborah Job, whose lively emceeing kept the tempo high.

As shouts of “Reggae Down Town!” attracted the chorus “Love and Inity!” in the hall, guests danced into the night, sang along to reggae classics and soaked in performances by guest artistes. When the final tune faded, one thing was certain — Reggae Downtown International had not just thrown a party; it had stamped its authority as a cultural force in Port Harcourt’s entertainment scene.***