UMUAKPAHU ANCIENT KINGDOM OGANIZES A Befitting burial for their king – As the children extol their father’s legacies.

Ben Asuk

The Umuakpahu Ancient Kingdom in Oyibo Local Government Area of Rivers State was aggoed on Thursday 11 December 2025, as late Eze Louis Emejie Okorie (JP) Oyenweala (ix) paramount ruler of the community was giving a befitting burial by his children and the entire Umuakpahu ancient kingdom.

The king who lived eighty years (80) on planet Earth was born on the 24th January, 1945 into the illustrious family of late Eze Aaron Azuh Okorie and late madam Nwankpangbeke okorie ( Nne Elechi ) of Umuakpahu Ancient Kingdom, Oyigbo, as he attended St. Banabas, Imo River where he obtained his standard six certificate.

However , his academic journey was interrupted as a result of the out break of the Nigerian civil war and coupled with the death of his parents.

Meanwhile, the late Eze in his early struggle for survival between the period of Nigerian civil war had joined the international committee of Red cross ( I C R C) where he served and learnt how to provide humanitarian services to the people that shaped his value of empathy, endurance, profound love and commitment to the peace and justice, which attracted, people from all walks of lives to Umuakpahu Ancient kingdom, oyigbo to organize a befitting burial for the late king.

However, the community under its council of chiefs said their king deserved a befitting burial because of his good leadership style, according to chief levi uba Nwalozie, the late paramount ruler of Umukpahu Ancient kingdom, Oyenweala (ix) Eze louis okorie (Jp) ruled the community with peace, unity, justice and development.

He also said that the kingdom will continue to remember him for his wisdom, intergrity and devotions to the customs and traditions of the people.

Also speaking, the first son who is also the chief-mourner Hon. prince Chamberlain .N. Okorie described his late father as a man of integrity, hardworking disciplinarian and above all, a humble man and as well as a loving caring father that had shown love to his children and outsiders.

According to him, the greatest legacies his father left behind is love, integrity, good character, transparency, advising young fathers to imbibe the good legacies that will bring peace, unity, into their families.

In addition, the third son of the late Eze, barr. Emmanuel iyke okorie while narrating the lives and times of his late father also described him as a man of simplicity but a discipline man per excellence, saying that the intrinsic qualities of his father which they the children, the community and the church can not easily forgotten is love, caring, integrity and transparency in dealing with his family members and the community at large.

He stated further that his father had shown them the children and the community on how to live a purposeful life, promising that they will maintain the good legacies of their father stating that even at the community level. His father late, Eze Louis Emejie Okorie (Jp) Oyenweala (ix) paramount ruler, Umuakpahu Ancient kingdom, Oyigbo had provided good leadership that brought peace, unity, and development, therefore calling on the Rivers State government to recognize the Umuakaphu Ancient Kingdom stool in oyigbo L.G.A

Finally, he thanked every categories of peole that attended the burial.***