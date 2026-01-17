IBAA IN FESTIVE MOOD AS DR. FRED CHIDI OHAKA IS INSTALLED EZE ONWA NAGBANUOHA I OF OMU-OHAKA

Samuel Marshall

with additional reports by

Beauty David Nteugot

Ibaa, a thriving community situated in the lush expanse of Emohua Local Government Area in Rivers State, was abuzz with celebration on Sunday, 28th December 2025, as people from diverse walks of life converged to witness a historic traditional ceremony.

The occasion marked the opening of the Ohaka Memorial Hall and the formal installation of Eze Dr Fred Chidi Ohaka as Eze Onwa Nagbanuoha I of Omu-Ohaka, Omuobuizu clan, Ibaa. The solemn yet colourful rites were conducted at the Omu-Ohaka Memorial Hall by Ohna Sir M. J. Ohaka (the Elenwo XVI, Nyewe Ali Omuobuizu, head of the Ohaka royal family) under the auspices of Hon. Dr Wobodo Sunday Jonah, the Nyewe Ali of Ibaa/Obelle and Paramount Ruler of the Uvuawhu Kingdom.

Rooted in the noble lineage of Ohaka Elenwo – the revered patriarch of the Ohaka family who lived between 1810 and 1870 – the ascension of the new Eze unfolded in an atmosphere of exuberant festivity. The ceremony vividly showcased the rich cultural tapestry of the Ikwerre people, blending age-old traditions with the joyous spirit of the Yuletide season through music, dance, and elaborate performances.

In attendance were notable figures such as Ohana Sir M. J. Ohaka (the Elenwo XVI, Nyewe Ali Omuobuizu, head of the Ohaka royal family), Elder Chinedu Tasie Nwobueze the immediate past Commissioner for Lands & Housing in Rivers State), and Chief Hon. S. N. Ohaka (the Eze Chimeteze I of Ibaa). Alongside them were Engr. A. C. Ohaka, Mr Ikechukwu Ohaka, Professor John Ohaka and Chief Hon. Fubara Ohaka, (the Omenu-ohna I of Ibaa).

A grand reception that was next held at the celebrant’s residence played host to an array of dignitaries, including academics, business associates, and traditional rulers (Ohana) from the Rumuji and Ibaa communities of Emohua Local Government Area. Cultural troupes and recreational associations added colour and rhythm to the event, among them the Upper Class Members of Ibaa (a dance group), Tufiakwa & the Ikwerre Cultural Ambassadors led by Chukwumeka T. Amadi, and the Ibaa Football Association (IFA).

Also present were members of the Royal House of Grace Church, military personnel, the Ekena Mgbere, a delegation from the Eze’s maternal home, and musical ensembles including Angel Royal Boy Entertainment, the Rukpokwu Musical Group, the Igbanda Eze men’s dance group from Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area, and the Vegbom Musical Group of Ibaa, led by Chinanu Obodo.

Speaking with journalists after the ceremony, Eze Dr Fred Chidi Ohaka, now a distinguished member of the Ibaa Traditional Council of Chiefs, expressed profound gratitude to God and his people. Reflecting on what he described as a “non-palatable” and challenging beginning in life, he noted that perseverance, faith, and family support enabled him to rise above adversity.

He paid glowing tribute to the illustrious Ohaka lineage, renowned for producing accomplished figures in academia and commerce, while emphasising the unity of the royal family in endorsing his ascension. According to him, their collective affirmation was rooted in their confidence in his character and potential, encapsulated in their words: “We have seen in you a quality and an identity that seems good, and we want to honour you.”

Responding to questions on his vision for community development, the Eze drew from his background in Human Capital Management to outline a people-centred agenda. “In any society, when you empower women and youths, the future is assured,” he stated. He revealed that over 20 widows had already benefited from empowerment initiatives within the year 2025 and disclosed plans to extend similar support to another set in the coming year, following a needs-assessment survey. He added that his humanitarian efforts would transcend the immediate boundaries of Ibaa.

Expressing a deep commitment to charity and communal living, the Eze nostalgically recalled the era of shared sustenance and mutual support among women in the comm

women in the community, advocating a return to those values of compassion and collective responsibility.

He further unveiled plans to establish a contributory empowerment fund whose interest would be deployed for food support, alongside an annual insurance scheme for widows. “In an atmosphere of love and peace, so many things will thrive,” he concluded.

As the celebrations drew to a close, guests relaxed beneath elegantly arranged canopies, savouring an array of refreshments thoughtfully provided to cater to diverse tastes, bringing a fittingly warm and satisfying end to a memorable cultural milestone.***