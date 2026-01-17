ROYAL GRANDEUR IN NDIAKATA AS EZE C. P. NWACHUKWU MARKS 11 YEARS  ON THRONE

By Samuel Marshall

with additional reports by

Beauty David Nteugot

His Royal Majesty, Eze Chinyere P. Nwachukwu, Oha-Bu-Ike II, the traditional ruler of the Ndiakata Autonomous Community in Obingwa Local Government Area, Abia State, was celebrated in grand style on Wednesday, 31st December 2025, as he dedicated his palace and marked the 11th anniversary of his coronation.

The end-of-year celebration transformed the ‘Anointed Palace’ into a vibrant arena of festivity, drawing together eminent dignitaries, respected clerics, traditional rulers, and a cross-section of the Ndiakata populace, all united in honour of a monarch whose reign they acknowledged for peace, stability, and purposeful leadership.

Addressing the gathering, Elder Comrade Samuel Ibekwe, Chairman of the community, delivered a rousing tribute to the monarch, extolling his benevolence, vision, and far-reaching influence. He described Eze Nwachukwu as “a gift of God to this border community,” noting that his ascension to the throne brought an end to a decade-long leadership vacuum following the passing of HRM Eze J. O. Ibekwe, Oha-Bu-Ike I.

Chairman Ibekwe further highlighted the king’s remarkable achievements, including the entrenchment of peace, strengthened ties with neighbouring communities, and fruitful collaboration with government agencies that have led to the renovation of schools, health centres, and markets. He also commended the monarch’s strong commitment to women’s welfare through targeted empowerment initiatives.

In a symbolic gesture of generosity, Eze Nwachukwu, whose stool is recognised as First-Class in Abia State and who also serves as Secretary of the Obingwa Local Government Traditional Rulers Council, presented wrappers for clothing and bags of rice to women in attendance. The gesture was met with resounding chants, songs, and expressions of gratitude, reflecting the deep affection and respect the community holds for its monarch.

The ceremony was chaired by the distinguished Rt. Apostle Dr Chima Ibekwe, whose presence added gravitas to the occasion. Other notable attendees included Colonel Dr Jude Dimkpa and Eze H. I. Ndubueze. Adding inter-state colour to the celebration was a delegation from Okrika, Rivers State, sent by the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, HRH King Ateke Michael Tom, and led by High Chief Boma Oyika Kele of Baka, Chairman of the Ibaka Traditional Rulers.

Spiritual blessings were offered by Rev. Father Anthony Dimkpa, followed by fervent prayers from Rev. Pastor Victor Victor, who sought divine wisdom, protection, and favour for the monarch and his people.

In his goodwill message, High Chief Boma Oyika Kele reflected on the Niger Delta’s long-standing struggle for resource control, recalling how the name Ateke became emblematic of the broader quest for justice and equity in the region—now described as the Sekuro (National Strength) of the Niger Delta. He posed a poignant rhetorical question: “What were we fighting for?”—a query that underscored persistent grievances over resource exploitation without commensurate benefits to host communities. He recalled the peace settlement initiated by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, noting that the once-militant activist has since evolved into a symbol of authority and leadership, now a monarch himself, whose solidarity with Eze Nwachukwu was clearly conveyed through the Okrika delegation.

The celebration commenced with the installation of a distinguished couple from the Okrika delegation, who were honoured with chieftaincy titles—Chief and Lolo Godwin Ikisa—in recognition of their notable contributions to security and community development. This was immediately followed by the installation of three high chiefs and seven other chiefs, a ceremonial exercise that further strengthened Ndiakata’s traditional leadership structure and reaffirmed the community’s commitment to orderly succession, service, and cultural continuity.

Cultural splendour crowned the festivities as the Ndiakata Cultural Group thrilled the audience with traditional dances, complemented by the breathtaking appearance of the Abia-Akpor masquerade mounted on towering stilts. This evocative display celebrated the community’s rich heritage and left an indelible impression on guests, while also evoking regret amongst those who missed it.***