SOKARI SOBEREKON CONDEMNS POLITICIANS MOVING FROM ONE PARTY TO ANOTHER.

Samuel Marshall

Rev Sokari Soberekon has declared the act of political defection, which involves individuals switching their allegiances from one political party to another, to be “utterly reprehensible and morally indefensible in every conceivable way.” This compelling statement was made during a candid interaction with reporters at the Newswriter, on Thursday, 8th January 2026.

The well-known activist, who has firmly established himself as a vocal critic of various political practices, elaborated on his stance by stating that “such actions are not simply misguided but rather wrong or evil,” particularly when one considers the current political climate in Nigeria, which he deems troubling and fraught with challenges.

He reinforced his argument by offering a comparative analysis, weighing these controversial practices against the traditional political behaviours observed in established democracies like America and Britain. In these countries, politicians are often celebrated for their steadfast commitment and loyalty to a single political party, a loyalty that is frequently anchored in deeply held ideological beliefs and principles that transcend personal ambitions or immediate gains.

Soberekon, who is a prominent figure in the political landscape and a respected voice in the Niger Delta community, condemns the troubling trend of politicians who abandon their parties in favour of personal gain or opportunism. He referred to such behaviour as playing “politics with bitterness,” a phrase that evokes the sense of disillusionment that many citizens share.

In a moment of reflection, Soberekon reminisced about what he refers to as the good old days of Nigerian politics, a time characterised by greater integrity and a genuine sense of purpose. He reflected upon a notable era when Alahaji Ibrahim Waziri, the founder of the Great Nigerian People’s Party (GNPP) and presidential candidate of the 1979 election, famously articulated the noble principle of “politics without bitterness.” This principle stood as a guiding light for politicians of that time, promoting not only a spirit of competition but also fostering mutual respect and cooperation among political adversaries. Soberekon lamented that these invaluable attributes, which he believes are essential for a healthy political discourse, are sorely lacking in today’s political arena, leading to an atmosphere that discourages genuine dialogue and meaningful engagement.***