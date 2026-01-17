T.J. ISOKARIARI JOINS KALABARI CHIEFTAINCY RANKS

By Samuel Marshall

Kalabari Kingdom has admitted Engr. Tubonimi Johnson Isokariari into its revered chieftaincy ranks after two days of solemn traditional rites at the King Amachree Memorial Hall, Buguma. The ceremonies – before the Buguma Council of Chiefs on 24th October, 2025, and the Kalabari Council of Chiefs on 25th October – were conducted under the authority of His Royal Highness, Chief Dr Numbere Princewill, the Regent of Kalabari.

The installation drew traditional rulers, dignitaries, and cultural custodians, as ancestral music and pageantry affirmed both Engr Isokariari’s personal distinction and the enduring vitality of Kalabari heritage.

The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as onlookers gathered to witness an iconic display reflecting deep-rooted cultural values and the collective resolve of those involved. In this ceremonial act, the chief-elect was required to choose between a yam tuber, symbolising nourishment, and a cannonball, representing military strength. The decisive moment came when he raised the cannonball above his head, symbolising readiness for military duty and dedication to the defence and preservation of his community’s values and heritage. This tradition aligns with ancient Kalabari customs that emphasise leadership responsibilities placed on those entrusted with guiding their people through both peaceful and tumultuous times.

Following his installation, Chief Engr. Isokariari led a jubilant procession to the Isokariari Compound, where Iria cultural dancers entertained guests amid drumming, singing, and generous hospitality.