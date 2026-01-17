UCHE OKAFOR COMMENDS POWA FOR EMPOWERING HER MEMBERS

Following the current economic reality in Nigeria, the need to acquire skills has become inevitable for every Nigerian, it is on this premise that a philanthropist per excellence Mrs. Uche Okafor has commended the Police Officers Wives Association, Rivers State Chapter for empowering her members through skills acquisition.

She made the commendation while speaking with the press after the empowerment/graduation ceremony of the gratunds as well as the celebration of the end of year party of (POWA) in Rivers State.

According to her, Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) Rivers State Chapter under the Leadership of Mrs. Beatrice Adepoju should be commended for given its members different types of skills that will help them sustain in this hard times in Nigeria.

Also, the SA to the Managing Director/CEO NDDC on environment, Mrs. Okafor said that the gesture was a good one, however, advised the recipients of the items, that is the graduants not to sell the items rather they should make proper use of them to create wealth.

She promised to continue partnering with POWA to improve the lives of her members.

Meanwhile, the State Chairperson of (POWA), Mrs. Beatrice Adepoju said that the empowerment of POWA members in Rivers State is in line with the POWA National body under the leadership of Mrs. Elizabeth Egbetukun who through her support the state has been able to ensure that every member of the association has acquired skills. According to her, the 2025 empowerment/graduation and end of year party was significant because a great member of persons have graduated and received starter packs for different area of specializations.

She advised the gradaunts to use the knowledge gained from the training to better their lives and also make use of items to generate income.

However, she thanked her husband, the Commissioner of Police, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, Mrs. Uche Okafor and others for their contributions and as well as attending the event. ***