WARIBOKO WAR CANOE HOUSE CELEBRATES 10TH YEARS ANNIVERSARY/DEPPECATION OF OMUARU HALL

BY BEN OWEN ASUK

It was an eventful day on Saturday 2nd January, 2026 in the history of Wariboko War Canoe House (Okuru-Ama) in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, as the Head of the House, High Chief (Dr.) Otonye Obom Agba celebrates his 10th years Anniversary on the thrown and as well as dedication of Omuaru Hall and Special Thanksgiving Services held at the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Diocese of Okrika, Okuru-Ama Deanery Holy Trinity (Ang.) Church Okuru-Ama, Port Harcourt.

However, the Chairman of Wariboko Omuaru War Canoe House, Engr. Daggogo Mackintos Aficanus Bob while interacting with the press at the side line of the event also described the High Chief Otonye Obom Agba Wariboko as a man who loves his people and the community at large.

According to him, the Wariboko War Canoe House did not regret in any way for choosing him to be their Traditional Leader saying that the celebration of his 10th years on the thrown shows that the Biblical injunction that says; “when the righteous rules the people rejoice,” is a good exemplary leadership of their Traditional Leader, High Chief Tamunotonye O.A. Wariboko.

He further stated that the significance of the event was that the house and the community were celebrating a Leader that impacted so much for his people. The Chairman also said that the magnificent edifice (Umuaru Hall) commissioned during the celebration was single handedly built by the High Chief Wariboko the 1st for the benefit of the house and the community.

He thanked everyone that contributed in one way or the other to the success of the project, advising others to emulate the High Chief.

Meanwhile, a member of house, Engr. Bob Michael Kurubo also stated that the family members are very pleased with the Leadership of the High Chief because of his openness and transparency.

According to him, since the installation of High Chief Otonye as the Head of Wariboko War Canoe House, the house had been experiencing different stages of development, saying that the ten years anniversary was collectively organized by the house to show appreciation for his benevolence, thanking him for showing love to his people.

Also, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Joseph Coel also said that words alone cannot describe the celebrant, High Chief Otonye O. A. Wariboko, stressing that his philanthropic nature was made his family members, friends and other dignitaries was to come out massively to honour him.

Mr. Coal also said the building of an event hall, for his people shows that the High Chief meant well for his people, advising those in Leadership position of any kind to always remember to do good for his/her people.

On his part, the Treasurer of the house, Sir Elder Patrick A. S. Ibanimebika, while speaking to the press, stated that the Traditional Head of Wariboko Omuaru House, High Chief (Dr.) Otonye Wariboko is a gift from God to the House.

According to him, since the installation of the High Chief as the Head of Wariboko War Canoe House, ten years ago, the House had been experiencing peace, unity and progress, saying that the grand opening of Umuaru Hall as part of the Anniversary event was among many developmental projects executed by the High Chief, advising others to emulate him.

In the same vein, the Youth Chairman of the House, Comrade King O. Magnus said that the Leadership styles of the Head of the House, High Chief Otonye O. A. Wariboko has been embraced by all the members of the family. He maintained that since the High Chief was installed as Head of the House, the Youth, the Women and the Elders had been working together for the progress of the House.

Also speaking the wife of the High Chief, Alabota Minanyo O. Obom also expressed appreciation for God for making the event successful, stressing that the grace of God and coupled with the support she gave to her husband was the reason for his success in the Traditional Leadership of the family.

She advised every woman to always be supportive to their husbands in everything they do.

Lastly, the Head of Wariboko War Canoe House, High Chief (Dr.) Otonye O. A. Wariboko while interacting with some journalists stated that he gave God the glory for the celebration of ten (10) years on the thrown as the Head of Wariboko War Canoe House, appreciating every member of the House for supporting him to succeed.

The High Chief therefore, promised to continue providing the people oriented leadership for the House and the community, saying that the dedication of Omuaru House, followed by the grand opening was a gesture he decided to help the house and the community to have a befitting hall.***