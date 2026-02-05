CHIEF DABIRI LAID TO REST AS EMINENT NIGERIANS EULOGIZE HIS GOOD LEGACIES OBELE CHIEFS HAIL CHIDI LLOYD FOR GOOD INTENTION

By Chukwuka Nyeso

A Political Leaders of the 21st century of the Ikwerre extraction, Late Hon. Chief Fedinand Achinike Dabiri has been laid to rest at his home town Obele in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Speaking during the funeral recently at Obele, a member of Obele Council of Chief and Elders, Chief Aneleowa Orlu said that the people of Obele town have lost not just an active Chief but a great man who did well in the community and across the country.

“We the people of Obele town have lost our Chief Achinike Dabiri. In fact, we have lost not just a great man but also one of the active Chiefs in Obele town and Ikwerre in general. Late Chief Dabiri was a transformation leader and a great man who did well both at Obele and community across the country as he touched many lives and added values in the lives the less privilege”.

Chief Orlu who spoke on behalf of Obele council of Chiefs and Elders stated that during his lifetime late Dabiri was never found wanton and that the Chiefs and elders of Obele held Late Chief Dabiri in high esteem.

On the relative peace at Obele community Chief Orlu who is the Vice Chairman of Obele Council of Chiefs and Elder had this to say: “The real peace processes in Obele community is in the hand of God. At the moment there is the presence of security agencies at Obele community which was made possible by Emohua Local Government and the state government. Therefore, we want to say thank you to the leaders of Emohua Local Government officials, Chief Orlu Lauded

He urged the youths of Obele community to wait for their turn and remain law abiding.

Speaking on behalf of Udo – Kannma Age Grade of Obele in which late Dabiri was their member before he was murdered Chief Festus Aleru Ejim said that his assignation came to them as a surprise.

He described Late Chief Dabiri as a dedicated leader and a great philanthropist who added values in the lives of many people and also left good legacies behind.

He expressed satisfaction with the efforts members of Udo-Kanma Age Grade and Late Chief Dabiri’s immediate family member made during his funeral.

“I am satisfied and happy with the kind of funeral rites members of Udo –Kannma Age Grade and his family members accorded Late Chief Dabiri. I want to commend the family members of Late Dabiri and members of Udo-kanma Age Grade for giving our Late brother and member a befitting burial” Chief- Ejim Asserted.

On the issues of peace and security at Obele community Chief Aleru Ejim had this to say:

“There is peace at Obele community. There is the presence of security agencies or military at Obele community. The people of Obele have given out their health centre and primary school to the military to occupy so as to secure and protect the people of the area. Indeed, at the moment there is nothing you look for in this community that you cannot find”, Chief Ejim emphasized.

He commended the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Hon. Dr. Chidi Julius Lloyd for his good intention for the people of Obele community and also for paying greater attention to the people of the area.

He urged members of the public to emulate the lifestyle of late Chief Dabiri.

He urged the youths of Obele community to shun cultism and embrace peace.

Also speaking, the younger brother to Late Chief Dabiri Mr. Nwadike Dabiri said that his late elder brother was 19-year old when their father died and the late Chief. Achinike Dabiri and his siblings began to fein for themselves with the support and encouragement from their mother, noting that at the age of 24 late Chief Achinike Dabiri became a millionaire through the contracts he bided and executed.

He described his late elder brother as a good man who helped many less privilege within and aside his community.

“My Late Elder Brother Chief Achinike Dabiri was a very good man. He was a nice man who assisted and helped the less privileged and downtrodden in our community and aside our community. He was the one time youth leader of the old Ikwerre/Etche Local Government Area also the co-ordinator of former Governor Ada George’s political movement or associate”. In fact, before his demise he was the leader of Obele Ward 5 in Emohua Local Government, Area Nwadike Dabiri stated.

He expressed regret over the way and manner his late elder brother was gruesomely murdered.

It was unfortunate and regrettable the way and manner my Late elder brother Chief. Achinike Dabiri was gruesomely murdered or assassinated on the 9th of July 2025 during a meeting at the community. May those who took his life go and occupy the position he was occupying before his assignation Nwadike Dabiri lamented.

He commended sympathizers and family friends for identifying with them during their moment of grief.