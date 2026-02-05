EZE KENNETH NDAMATI OTTO REMAINS OUR CHOICE

Barth Ndubuwah

The Chairman of Rumuodunwere community in Elelenwo clan in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Victor Ejekwu, Eze-Egbe-Nu-Igo has expressed dismay over the purported appointment of one Chief Henso Otto as the Regent of Rumuodunwere Community describing it as unlawful, disrespectful and disregard to the customs and traditions constituted by the community’s authority.

Chief Victor Ejekwu stated this in port harcourt while addressing newsman following a news making the rounds especially on rstv news that chief henso otto has been appointed as the regent of rumuodunwere community is not and can not be true.

He explained that rumuodunwere community has never appointed regent in it’s history and would not start in his tenure as the chairman of the community.

According to Chief Ejekwu, Eze Kenneth Ndamati Otto remains the Eze Oha Odunwere the IV, Stressing that a regent can not be appreciated when there’s a substansive eze odu.

He noted that Eze Kenneth Ndamati Otto emerged Eze Odu having passed through all the processes as conducted by the Community Peace And Arbitrary Committee, elected and installed as the Eze Odu.

Chief Victor Ejekwu categorically stated that the recent Rumuogba Customary Court Of Appeal Judgement do not unseat or dethrone Eze Kenneth Ndamati Otto, Eze Odu the IV, instead the Court in his wisdom set aside the Choba Customary court judgment asking the parties to maintain statis quo and go back to retry the matter.

Pointing out that until a superior court says otherwise, Eze Kenneth Ndamati Otto remains the Eze Odu the IV urging the general public to disregard any illegal and unconstituted appointment Chief Henso Otto as Eze Odu and also not to deal with him in the name of the community, adding that the Rumuodunwere community is not divided but remained united and solidly beyand the one and only Eze Kenneth Ndamati Otto, Eze Odu the IV.