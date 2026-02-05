I STILL REMAIN KING

Miebaka Fubara

The Paramount Ruler of Rumuodunwere autonomous community of Elelenwo Clan, Eze Kenneth Ndamati Otto, Eze Oha Odunwere IV has said that he remains the Nyenwe -Eli and Paramount Ruler of Rumuodunwere autonomous community.

Eze Kenneth Ndamati Otto stated this while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt. He noted that the Rumuogba Customary Court of Appeal judgement did not sack him but rather the court set aside the Choba Customary Court judgment and ordered for a retrial of the matter. According to Eze Kenneth Ndamati Otto, he was duly screened by the Peace and Arbitrarion Committee of the community, elected and crowned as the Eze Oha Odunwere IV pointing out that, by the pronouncement of the court, he remains the authentic Paramount Ruler of Rumuodunwere autonomous community until a superior court says otherwise.

The Traditional ruler called the people of the community to disregard any false information as regards the Rumuogba Customary Court of appeal judgement. He urged community members to remain calm and maintain the existing peace in the community.

Eze Kenneth Ndamati Otto promised to carry out his duties as the Paramount Ruler peacefully, ensuring that everyone is carried along in the scheme of things. On his part, Counsel to His Royal Highness, Nweke Emmanuel Sunday said that the Rumuogba Customary Court of Appeal set aside the Choba Customary Court judgment based on the reason that they did not serve one Mr Ejims, a member of the Rumuodunwere Peace and Arbitration Committee.

According to the counsel, he thanked God that the court gave them an opportunity to appeal and test the veracity of the Rumuogba Customary Court of Appeal judgement. He noted that he has already proceeded to the appeal court as directed by his client to ascertain and justify the authenticity of Eze Oha Odunwere IV as contained in the screening committee’s report as constituted by the Rumuodunwere community . The legal luminary added that Eze Kenneth Ndamati Otto was duly screened, elected and crowned as the Paramount Ruler of Rumuodunwere autonomous community and so will pursue the matter to its end in a superior court.