ISIOKPO MONARCH CONFERS CHIEFTAINCY TITLES ON 4 EMINENT SONS AS CHIEF WOBODO HARPS ON TEAMWORK

By Chukwuka Nyeso

Without any political influence from those who wield power. His Royal Majesty (HRM), King Blessing Wagor JP, has conferred chieftaincy titles on 4 outstanding sons of Isiokpo who have distinguished themselves in their choose careers.

Speaking to news men shortly after his coronation and conferment as the Eze Nwene Maru Ibeaa 1 of Isiokpo Chief William Godwin Achinike Wobodo said that there was need for leaders whom God has blessed to give their brothers and sisters a sense of belonging.

“Do nothing out of selfishness. Do not act from selfish interest. As a leader in any position of trust if you have opportunity or power use it to serve your people and also to help them. In fact, if you have been blessed by God try to remember your brothers and sister, and give them a sense of belonging. In fact, leaving no one behind is a way to go in Isiokpo kingdom. Do not think that if you help to raise them they will turn around to pull you down”, Chief Wobodo emphasize. The legal luminary stated that there was need for people to do good things in their respective families and communities, especially for those who God have blessed in life.

On his recent elevation to the position of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (S.A.N) and his chieftaincy conferment as the Eze Nwene Maru Ibeaa 1 by the paramount ruler of Isiokpo and His council of Chiefs Wobodo had this to say. “My coronation and conferment of a chieftaincy title by the Nyewe Ali Isiokpo and his council of Chiefs did not come to me as a surprise because I have been contributing my quota to the socio-economic and political development of our kingdom”.

He assured that he would continue to shape today’s leaders and prepare leaders for tomorrow; stressing on the need for the youth to engage themselves in meaningful activities.

On his part, the younger brother to Okey Ashley Mpi who was cornated and conferred as Eze Iwhe Oha 1 of Isiokpo ancient Kingdom; Mr. Macpherson Mpi said that the title conferred on his elder brother was well deserved because he has helped many people, especially the vulnerable groups both at home and abroad.

“The Chieftaincy conferred on Eze Mpi who is my elder brother is well deserved. The Chieftaincy title conferred on Eze Mpi was not unexpected this is because he has worked very hard in life and has also contributed in no small measure for the progress and development of Isiokpo Ancient Kingdom both at home and abroad. In fact, before the chieftaincy conferment on Eze Mpi he has been helping a lot of people especially the downtrodden or vulnerable groups both at home and abroad”, Mr. Mpi Opined.

He charged the Youths of Ikwerre in general and Isiokpo in particular to acquire digital skills and shun social vices.

The PRO of Isokpo Community Development Community (CDC), Mr. Acho Amadi said that planning for the Chieftaincy conferment on these outstanding Isiokpo sons was not easy but the experience of putting the event was an eye opener.

He told the Isiokpo sons who have been coronated to see the honour done them as responsibility to help others who need support.

Mr. Amadi commended members of the 2025 coronation planning committee for a job well done.

Also speaking, a family friend to the Mpis; Chief Chinedu Nyeke said that there was need for the Ikwerre people who are doing well in desperado or abroad to come home and contribute their quota to the development of their home towns.

“We want to see Ikwerre sons and daughters who are in diaspora or over sea to come home and contribute their quota to the development of their respective home towns. Let people emulate the example of Eze Mpi who has supported Isiokpo sons and daughters both at home and abroad”, Chief Nyeke emphasized.

He expressed delight and satisfaction with the recent recognition and coronation of Eze Mpi, adding that the and members of his family will continue to pray for the longevity and long life of Eze Mpi and member of his family.

Also speaking, the wife of Chief Chinedu Nyeke, Chief Mrs. Patience Nyeke that said that Eze Mpi deserves the Chieftaincy tithe conferred on him, pointing out that Eze Mpi believes in sharing the title one he has with others.

“Not everyone in a community or town deserves a Chieftaincy title but for EZe Mpi of Ogbodo Isiokpo Accient kingdom he deserves the Chieftaincy title conferred on him by his people. Eze Mpi earned his chieftaincy title. Eze Mpi is a leader who believes in sharing the title he has with others, chief Mrs. Nyeke stated.

She expressed satisfaction with the chieftaincy title conferred on Eze Mpi and other.

She urged Eze MPi to thank God for the grace and blessing in his life and members of his family and the honour done to him by the people of Isiokpo Ancient Kingdom.

While the chairman of Isiokpo council of chiefs, chief Charles Nsirm commended all those who attended the event for finding time to be with them.

Our correspondent reports that among those who conferred with chieftaincy titles are Prof. Edward Achinike Daniel Alikor as Eze Oganihu 1 of Isiokpo, Okey Ashly MPi as Chimerum Eze Iwehe Oha 1 of Isiokpo Ancient Kingdom and Dr. Cornel Eke as Eze Oghugah 1 of Isiokpo.