KOGI INDEGINES APPLAUD GOV. FUBARA FOR PEACEFUL LEADERSHIP IN RIVERS STATE

Ben Owen Asuk

It was last year December 2025, the indegines of Kogi in Rivers state under the umbrella of Odugbo Development Association (ODA) had celebrated her end of year party with the assertion that the peaceful co-existence they are experiencing in Rivers state is as a result of the governor of Rivers state, His excellency sir (DR) Siminalayi Fubara.

According to the chairman of the association, Alhaji Yakubu said that the actualization of the objectives and aims of (ODA) which is peace, unity and development could not have been possible, if the governor Fubara did not provide an enabling environment for business to thrive in the state.

He called on the indegines and non indigines in Rivers state to allow peace to reign saying that without it development of any kind can not take place, advising his members to always obey the law of the land.

Meanwhile, the secretary of (ODA) AHMED BAWA AHMED. Also stated that the association was formed to help themselves, saying that (ODA) has supported their sons and daughters to grow in terms of employment, scholarship, and empowerment through skills acquisition.

According to him, 2025 end of year celebration was significance as members who contributed greatly to the development of the association was recognized.

He thanked the chairman and the members for making the end of year party successful.