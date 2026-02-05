PETER OBI, EZE OHAMWE, OBI CUBANA, KENDABIA, ROAD SAFETY OTHER DIGNITRIES COMENSURATE WITH OFFOR AS HE SAYS GOOD BYE TO HIS AMIABLE WIFE AT 47 YEARS

By Imma Okupa

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the last general elections, His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, HRM Eze Dr. Oliver Ohamwe, Obi Gburugburu 1 of Isiama autonomous community, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Zone 6 Commander of Federal Road Safety, Henry Alameyesia, Anambra business tycoon, Obi Cubana, Dr. Isaac Kendabie and other dignitries on Saturday 17th January, 2026 gathered to commiserate with High Chief Engr. Grant Offor as he laid his virtuous wife to rest amidst tears though a show of who is who in the society.

The Anglican Church of St Martin’s Omagwa District, Diocess of Ikwerre, Rivers State was occupied to full capacity as relatives, business associates, captains of industries, traditional rulers, cooperate bodies, friends and

well-wishers from far and wide made it to Omagwa, host community to Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State.

In his sermon, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Blessing Enyindah, Dean, Church of Nigeria. Archbishop of Niger Delta Province and Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese charged the

congregation to make proper use of their God-giving time because everybody will give account of their work on earth, adding that some people are busy acquiring wealth, fighting over power, position, and women, without knowing that their time on earth is limited. “As you close your eyes, those things end. What use do you make of your time? Within your time, what impact have you made in life?” he asked poignantly.

“Though Nimi Offor’s time stopped at 47 years, it cannot be extended by medicine or money. If it were possible, her husband would have brought her back to life”, he added.

He stressed that the only way out is to accept Jesus so that you don’t end up only being a church member since according to him God is watching and people are also watching.

Speaking to our correspondent, His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi said that they were gathered to join High Chief Engr. Grant Offor to pay their last respect to his deceased wife, Late Mrs. Nimi Obata Offor who died at 47 years, adding that what matters in life is the qualitative legacy she left behind, not the number of years she spent on earth. He expressed belief that Mrs. Nimi Obata Offor had impacted on her generation by supporting her husband’s philanthropic deeds.

Speaking to newsmen after the burial, Obi Gburugburu 1 of Isiama autonomous community Isiala, Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, HRM Eze Dr. Oliver Ohamwe who came with a high-powered delegation, urged Engr. Grant Offor to accept their deepest condolences on the passing of his beloved wife, Mrs. Nimi Offor whom he described as a good woman and a mother figure, adding that they appreciated the fact that his wife was his strong pillar when she was alive. “Her demise, coming so early, is an extremely deep cut that words are not enough to describe,” he said. He prayed for God Divine healing for the people she left behind especially her husband and children, assuring him that they are with him in prayer.

Another prominent personality, Dr. Isaac Kendabia said that to lose a life partner and a mother at such a vibrant age Is a monumental loss for Grant Offor, adding that God who knows all will give him the strength and grace to forge ahead hoping that the

cherished memories of the years they shared together bring him comfort in the days ahead. “We miss her but forever she will be in our hearts; she was a loving and kind woman worthy to be emulated, God fearing, motherly, caring and a very wonderful woman in all ramifications who in her life time left a remarkable impact in Omagwa and Nigerian”.

According to Kendabie, the family should keep and protect her legacy by making sure that their children trust and believe in God who is their source of strength. He emphasised that they should ensure those things she believed and cherished while on earth stand the test of time.

The Zone 6 Commnander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Henry Alameyesia in a chat with newsmen commended Engr. Offor for his wide impact on the people within and outside Nigeria, noting that the mammoth crowd that came to honour Nimi’s final journey came because of the impact they created in their lives, “if you affect people’s lives positively, they will rally around you whenever you are doing anything. It is important therefore that we live our lives by creating impact. Our lives should not be all about accumulation of wealth”.

We should learn from what we are witnessing here today, that it pays to build a life of philanthropy and help for one another. If you know that God has blessed or favoured you, you can also be a blessing to others” he noted. The zonal commander encouraged Grant Offor to hold God with all his strength so that the Almighty will give him the best comfort. He prayed that Grant Offor should not be discouraged knowing that everybody has appointment with death, while some move early in life, others go when their time is up but what matters is the way and manner you spend your life .