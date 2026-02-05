RIV NMA ROUND OFF SCIENTIFIC WEEK AS PROF. ORLUWENE ASSURES ON QUALITY HEALTH CARE ORIY MARTINS PROMISES PARTNERSHIP WITH MEDICAL DOCTORS

By Chukwuka Nyeso

Medical doctors in Rivers State both in public and private health sectors have rounded off their 2025 Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference with the Theme: Transforming Health Care in Nigeria, Innovation, Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence in Medical Practice: Sub Theme: Lifestyle medicine, Health equity: Building the gap in underserved communities.

Speaking during the Dinner and Award Night (grand finale) recently in Port Harcourt, one of the awardees and Senior Special Adviser (Health, to the former Rivers State (Sole Administrator) now Governor Simnialayi Fubara Prof. Chituru Godwill Orluwene said that the current administration in the state would provide quality health care to the resident of the state as well as revamp the health sector.

According to him, the current administration in the state under His excellence Siminalayi Fubara will revamp the state health Sector and also provide quality health care to the entire residents of the state.

Prof. Orluwene who was the immediate past Provost of the Collage of medical Sciences of the Rivers State University (RSU) Nkpolu Orowurukwu, Port Harcourt assured that all the health facilities of the State Zonal Hospital and General Hospital across the 23 LGAs would soon be upgraded to international standards.

The renowned medical expert stated that since health is a right the current administration ably held by Fubara would continue to take the health sector seriously and also pay greater attention to the welfare of medical practitioners in the state.

On the award conferred on him by the members of the state NMA Prof. Orluwene had this to say: “I want to dedicate this award bestowed on me today to the almighty God and to members of my family as well as my colleagues in the medical profession”.

He assured that the state Governor would continue to strengthen the relationship which exist between the medical doctors both in the public and private health sector in the state as we as motivate them.

Another awardee, Dr. Ory Martins said that he was shocked and surprised by the over 3,000 patients (people) from Omagwa town who took advantage of the free medical outreach organized by his company and the state branch of NMA at Omagwa town in Ikwerre LGA.

Dr. Ory Martins who is the chairman/CEO of Boing Group and chairman of the Rivers State chapter of Real Estate Developer Association of Nigeria (REDAN) said that his presence at Omagwa town during the 2025 free medical outreach where over 3,000 Patients (people) came out to receive medical care was an indication that the partnership between the state members of NMA and Boeing group should be sustained, stressing on the need for stakeholders to do more because of the sensitive nature of health care.

“My visit or presence at Omagwa town during the 2025 free medical outreach organized by Boing Group and the State NMA mean that we should sustained this programme. In fact, the free medical outreach organized between the state branch of NMA and Boing Group will be an annual event” Dr. Martins Promised.

He commended the medical doctors in the state for rendering professional free health service to the residents of Omagwa town.

He also expressed satisfaction with the way residents of Omagwa town conducted and comported themselves during the free medical outreach.

Our correspondent reports that the state NMA has also elected a new Exco.