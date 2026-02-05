RIVERS TEACHERS GET MORE YEARS, BUT CLASSROOMS NEED MORE HANDS

By Samuel Marshall & Beauty David Nteugot

Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara has taken a decisive step toward strengthening education in Rivers State with the signing of a law that extends the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years and lengthens maximum years of service from 35 to 40. Effective September 23, 2024, the reform offers renewed job security, career stability, and professional dignity to teachers across the state.

The policy is anchored in national legislation. On April 8, 2022, former President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act into law, providing a uniform framework for states. Rivers State’s adoption of the Act reflects both compliance with federal standards and sensitivity to local educational needs. Eligibility is limited to teachers registered with the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), ensuring that experience retention does not compromise professional quality.

Yet, while the reform secures continuity, it does not by itself solve a more pressing challenge: the shortage of teachers in public schools. Findings from surveys conducted in primary and secondary schools across Rivers State reveal that extended service years help retain existing staff but do not increase the number of teachers available to meet rising classroom demands. A recent study by The Newswriter newspaper highlights this reality: longevity sustains the workforce, while recruitment expands it. In the research, some respondents commented that some teachers are habitually absent from classes regardless of their extended service years.

This distinction has informed the Rivers State Government’s next move. On January 27, 2026, the Rivers State Executive Council approved the recruitment of 5,000 new teachers, a decision widely seen as a strategic response to staffing gaps in the education sector. Unlike retirement extension, which preserves experience, mass recruitment injects fresh capacity, directly addressing overcrowded classrooms and overstretched personnel.

Taken together, the two policies signal a more comprehensive vision for education reform in Rivers State. Retaining seasoned educators safeguards institutional memory and mentorship, while large-scale recruitment ensures growth, balance, and sustainability. In combining both, the Fubara administration appears intent on not only keeping teachers longer in service, but also putting more teachers where they matter most—in the classroom.