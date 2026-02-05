ST. MARTIN’S ANGLICAN CHURCH, OMAGWA DISTRICT ORGANISES SERVICE OF SONGS/NIGHT OF TRIBUTES IN HONOR OF NIMI OBATA OFFOR.

By Imma Okupa

The final Journey of Mrs Nimi Obata Offor, the wife of a philanthropist from Omagwa, of Ikwerre extraction, Chief Grant Offor began with a Service of Songs/Night of Tributes organized by St Martin’s Anglican Church, Omagwa District, Diocese of Ikwerre, Anglican Communion, Rivers State.

The programme was held on Thursday 15th January, 2026 at Clover Lane, Pearl Garden Estate Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. This service of songs held exactly 2 months from the day she answered her Creator’s call, on the 15th of November, 2025.

Nimi Obata Offor was given a befitting Night of Tributes by her husband and family, to the admiration of everyone that witnessed the occasion. It was attended by the high and mighty in the society. The programme as the name implies was characterized with quality songs, renditions, Bible reading, performances, solos, tributes, testimonies, preaching and prayers for the berived family.

The ceremony was described by many as emotional, yet grand with notable personalities including Obi Cubana, Mercy Chinwo, past and present government officials showcasing the respect that the Grant Offor family commands across the country. It was gathered that the late Nimi Obata Offor was born as a precious gift with her twin brother on the 4th of May, 1978 to her parents, late Engr Benoni Lawson and Mrs Irene Lawson. Nimi Offor they said learnt a lot from her parents more especially her father who was a man of immense professional stature and the longest served Managing Director of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA).

Our correspondent who covered the programme observed that Engr Grant Offor was not himself throughout the night event even though he tried as much as he could to swallow it as a man. However, those who were close to him noticed a difference. No one needs a fortune teller to know that part of his life has left him: a woman so dear to his heart, who had spent more than 20 years of good, bad and ugly times with him, in holy matrimony has gone, to the Lord.

She was grately remembered for her warmth, philanthropy and commitment to family and community, it was a fitting tribute with tight security, elegantly decorated venue, and a large turnout of sympathizers.

Her husband Grant Offor told newsmen that words are not enough to describe this woman who was his pillar.

His words were, “Goodnight my love. You may be gone from my sight, but never from my heart, rest peaceful until we meet again”.