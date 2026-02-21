NDE-OMOKU USA EMPOWERS 10 OGBA UNDERGRADUATES WITH EDUCATION GRANTS

Samuel Marshall

with additional reports

by Beauty David Nteugot

The Nde-Omoku USA Incorporated, a group based in Madison, Wisconsin, in the United States of America, has awarded financial assistance to several deserving undergraduate youths of Ogba ethnic descent through its 2026 Higher Education Financial Assistance Programme.

At a ceremony on Friday, 13th February 2026, within the Dean’s Conference Room at the Faculty of Law, Rivers State University, Nkpolu, Port Harcourt, Nigeria, the awards, the fifth in the series, were presented on behalf of the America-based group by some Omoku elites.

In his opening speech, Chief Prof. Aduche Richard Wokocha, Esq., who coordinates the initiative, declared the purpose which is to help recipients thrive in higher education and achieve their academic goals, adding that the Ogba diaspora group in the USA did this in the hope that the awardees will not have to thank them, but will be motivated to excel and support future Ogba youths.

He disclosed that the donors are not affluent magnates, but rather modest, hardworking professionals who earn salaries and have chosen to give back to their community for its development.

With cultural pride, he reminded the youths of three cherished Omoku traditions he considers divinely endowed: the structured greeting system known as Isiali; the distinctive traditional method of presenting and eating kolanuts enriched with spice and fish protein; and the art of preparing and consuming okazi leaves raw. He urged the awardees to preserve these cultural treasures while pursuing academic distinction.

Addressing the gathering, Sir Emeka Ichoku, Esq., the immediate past President of Omoku People’s Forum and the event’s chief host, congratulated the recipients but issued a serious warning about youth violence and cult-related activities that are currently undermining the community’s reputation. “Keep your hands clean,” he advised, “because whatever you sow, you will reap.” He also highlighted the Nde-Omoku USA, noting their virtues as former youths who took their education seriously. He encouraged the awardees to similarly focus on their studies, as they might someday be in the US contributing in the same way.

In a reflective speech, Chief Dr John Uzoma Eke, Esq, a senior member of the Law Faculty and member of the Ogba Traditional Council of Chiefs, reminisced about the outstanding jurist and diplomat Chief Colin Dickson Orike, whom he referred to as “the oldest life bencher in Nigeria” He urged the award recipients to follow his example of determination and academic rigour, emphasising, “The value of education isn’t just about getting a job to feed your family; it liberates the mind.” He further stated that “the absence of a liberated mind would be the presence of all the killings and vices in the land.” Eke also appreciated the diaspora donors who, despite tax obligations abroad, prioritise youth development, saying, “Our brothers and sisters abroad have resolved to set aside money not even for their immediate families but for you.” He encouraged the awardees to imitate their generosity, “so that we keep recycling success, not failure.”

Also speaking, Dr Vincent Ochonma congratulated the beneficiaries and expressed gratitude to Nde-Omoku USA for sustaining the initiative through five consecutive years. He quoted a friend of his who defined gratitude as “great attitude,” charging the recipients, “So, we want you to have the great attitude of flying the fag of the kingdom and Nde-Omoku USA very high.” He urged them to demonstrate excellence and proudly represent both Omoku and the diaspora body.

The Dean of the Faculty of Law, Prof. Grace Ogonda Akolokwu, formally presented the awards to the following beneficiaries:

Favour Ebiri

Precious Gaga

Bethuel Francis

Fortune Onyechukwu Ochonma

Christabel Ijeoma Willie

David Onyedibia

Esther Nwaoloko

Best Isioma Francis

Temple Chukwuma Onyedibia

Gift Azubuike Emmanuel

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, David Onyedibia conveyed heartfelt appreciation, pledging that the gesture would inspire renewed academic dedication.

The ceremony ended with light refreshments, but its main message remained: across oceans and continents, the spirit of Omoku stays united in the shared quest for knowledge, character, and community development.