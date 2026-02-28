WISDOM ACADEMY MODEL SCHOOLS        (W.A.M.S) CELEBRATES MASTER ADRIEL AYEMI OYINPREBI AT FOUR

By Wana-Emi Daniel Sylvanus

Wisdom Academy Model Schools, renowned for character-based education and located at No. 7 Christ Avenue, Maccoba, Port Harcourt, celebrated another remarkable birthday event in its Nursery Section.

The celebration took place at the school auditorium on Tuesday, 17th February 2026, during the lunch hour at about 10:30 a.m.

The atmosphere was filled with laughter and excitement as the celebrant’s mother, Mrs. Sonia Ayemi, presented a beautifully designed royal blue cake. Pupils of the celebrant’s class and their teachers, Mrs. Patience Michael and Mrs. Wana-Emi Daniel, were invited to the auditorium to felicitate with him.

The School Administrator, Dr. Emmanuel Augustus-Daddie, offered prayers for longevity, wisdom, knowledge, retentive memory, and above all, the fear of God upon the celebrant.

Mrs. Sonia Ayemi also offered a heartfelt prayer for her son, saying:

“Father, thank You for adding another year to my son’s life. I pray for wisdom, longevity, knowledge, retentive memory, and above all, the fear of God in his life.”

The Director of Wisdom Academy Model Schools, Dr. Emmanuel Khaldick-Jamabo, in his remarks stated:

“Every child is a gift from God and deserves to be celebrated. As we mark this special day, we pray for continued growth, excellence, and divine guidance. For nearly two decades, our commitment to nurturing children in knowledge and integrity remains unwavering.”

He further encouraged parents to continually celebrate and appreciate their children, as this builds confidence and strengthens their academic and social development.

Birthday gifts were later presented to classroom teachers and classmates of the celebrant. The event concluded at 11:30 a.m., after which pupils returned to their respective classes.