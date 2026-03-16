NAVY OFFICERS IDENTIFY SPORTS AS A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FOR YOUTH DEVELOPMENT…As the PTA Vice Chairman commends School MGT for Their Efforts

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By Ben Owen Asuk

The 20th Annual Inter-house sports competition of the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Port Harcourt has been celebrated amidst pomp and pageantry. The occasion took place at the school premises on Saturday 21st February 2026.

In his remarks, the special guest of honour, the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral C.D. Okhie, ably represented by the Executive Officer of the er Nigerian ship Pathfinder, Captain M. Umar, identified sports as a strategic investment in youth development.

According to him, sports remain one of the most effective instruments for shaping character, promoting discipline and fostering unity among young people.

The special guest of honour further stated that the Nigerian Navy has always placed value on physical fitness, mental alertness and discipline which he said are the essential pillars of their operational effectiveness.

He continued that instilling these qualities into the students through sports will enhance their academic and physical development. He commended the management of the school for maintaining a balanced educational model that combined academic excellence with physical training and moral instruction, saying that he was impressed by the introduction and successful implementation of the practical skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme for SSS 3 students.

He therefore advised the students to see the competition as an opportunity to demonstrate discipline, respect and teamwork stating that victory is not measured solely by winning trophies but by the spirit of the competition.

Also speaking is the Commandant of the school, Navy Capt. Chinomso Omezurike stated that the 20th Annual Inter-house Sports Competition of the Nigerian Navy Secondary School is beyond organising sporting activities, saying that it is an educational philosophy where academic excellence is deliberately balanced with physical development.

According to her, lnter-house sports occupies a strategic place in their training framework, which provides a structured environment through which fitness, mental toughness, respect for rules and the spirit of healthy competition, she commended the entire performance of the students, however advised them that though winning trophies and medals are symbols of achievement, but good character, integrity and unity remain the true measure of success, advising them to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship.

Lastly, the school CMDT while appreciating the effort of the parents and guardians in the development of the school, appeals for more efforts in order to maintain the skill acquisition programmes.

She also extended her appreciation to the special guest of honour, the partners and sponsors, the Royal Father of the Day, the Guest of Honour, the Chairperson of the Occasion and members of the planning committee for their efforts, presence and support for the successful hosting of the event.

Meanwhile the Vice-Chairman of the Parents, Teachers Association (P.T.A), Anthony Omah Wamah Esq., while speaking with the press after the event said that the 20th Annual Inter-Households Competition of Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Port Harcourt, was well organised, ending the management that is ably led by the commandant of the school, Navy Captain Chinomso Omezurike for instigating discipline into the students.

According to him, this year’s Annual Inter-house was so unique in the sense that a lot of activities were introduced which included skills acquisition for SSS 3 students, so that the students will not only attain academic excellence but will have skills for self-reliance.

He advised the students to see the Inter-house Competition in School as a way of discovering their sporting talents, apart from their academic pursuits. He emphasised the need to embrace it with the spirit of sportsmanship.

He also stated that the cordial relationship that exists between the parents, teachers and school management will be maintained, promising that the parents will continue to support the school to maintain academic excellence and physical development.