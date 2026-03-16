PROF. SIBANI GOES TO CHURCH FOR HIS ACADEMIC ELEVATION.

By Ben Owen Asuk

In the process of celebrating any success a man attains in life, God must be recognised first. It was on this premise that the newly appointed professor at Rivers State University, the Very Rev. Prof. Clifford Meesua Sibani, went to church at the Chapel of Redemption in Rivers State University on 8th March, 2026, to thank God for his elevation as a professor in the Department of Religion and Cultural Studies.

Speaking after the professorial Thanksgiving Service, Prof. Sibani further expressed faith in God, emphasising that the reason he went to church was to recognise that without God, he could not have reached the peak of his profession. He added that the secret of his success is God, coupled with hard work and patience, and advised those who wish to be like him to focus on God and dedication to hard work.

In conclusion, he stated that his promotion to professor will motivate him to develop more solutions for societal issues. He also expressed gratitude to Vice Chancellor Prof. Zeb-Obipi and others for their role in his promotion.

Regarding the new professor, Prof. Williams Nzide told the press that the Very Rev. Clifford M. Sibani is a smart individual who was under his tutelage. He mentioned that Prof. Sibani was his secondary school student who performed very well, and he was not surprised by his recent promotion.

He advised the people, especially those in academics, to see hard work and patience as a solution to success.

Also, the first professor who hails from the same village as Prof. Sibani, the well-known Prof. Konne, Lelusi, Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, Rivers State University, disclosed that the celebrant, whom he also taught at the secondary school level, is a man who believes in excellent performance. According to him, the ranking of Very Rev. Clifford M. Sibani as a professor in the Department of Religion and Cultural Studies by the RSU is a well-deserved appointment due to his track record and academic contributions over the years. He advised those aspiring to be like him to emulate his hard work as a pathway to professional breakthrough.