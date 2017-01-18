Wike Tongue-lashes APC…Says Members Are Evil Doers

Rivers State governor, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has said that if the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had focused half of its energy on improving the living condition of Nigerians, the country would have made remarkable progress since 2015.

This is as he said the Rivers State government under him is busy delivering quality projects to the people of the state while the APC leadership spends all its time trying to undo his administration.

Wike, who spoke on Monday while commissioning the Rumunduru-Eneka link road in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state, said that he remains committed to fulfilling all his campaign promises.

The governor said, “While they are busy dismissing policemen, I am busy doing projects. If they owe Nigerians nothing, I owe my people projects. Instead of them to help us make Rivers State better, they are plotting on how to commit evil. My business this year is to deliver projects”.

He advised the people of the state to disregard what they read in newspapers about the state, noting that the administration is on course.

Wike stated that all the evil machinations of the national leadership of APC, in connivance with their foot soldiers in Rivers State are targeted at making Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) weak before 2019, pointing out that such plots have already failed.

The governor, who said unless the APC leadership takes off its eyes from Rivers State, states controlled by the ruling party will continue to be engrossed in developmental and security struggles, adding, “You gave me your votes, so I will not give you excuses. That is why I am executing pro-people projects.”

In his remarks, the state commissioner for Works, Mr Bathuel Iheanyichukwu, said the new road has resolved the traffic challenges in the area and improved the economy of communities along the road.