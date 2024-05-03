Gov Fubara Hails Finidi’s Choiceas Super Eagles’ Head Coach

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has congratulated Rivers-born ex-international and ace winger, Finidi George on his appointment by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as the Head Coach of the National Football Team, the Super Eagles.

Governor Fubara, in a congratulatory message in Government House, Port Harcourt said, the approval by the Board of NFF to appoint George, following the recommendations of its Technical and Development Committee, is a testament of his hard work, commitment, perseverance and patriotism over the years.

The Governor noted George’s sterling performances at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup finals, as well as contributions to Super Eagles winning of gold, silver and bronze medals in the 1992, 1994, 2000 and 2002 AFCON tournaments, among other exploits.

He expressed confidence that the 52-year old George, who won 62 caps for Nigeria, and coached many teams to victory, including his record during the 20-month stint as assistant to Jose Peseiro before the Portuguese voluntarily resigned his post after guiding Super Eagles to silver medal at the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, would bring his wealth of experience to bear in leading the senior national team to laurels in the coming months and years.

According to him, “George’s years of experience as a national and international footballer, particularly his mesmerising displays in Calabar Rovers, Sharks FC in Nigeria; and Ajax Amsterdam and Real Betis, among others in Europe, and as a coach will come handy in his new job,” and urged him to be a good ambassador of the State.

While wishing George a successful coaching career, Governor Fubara, on behalf of his family, Rivers State Government and the good people of the State, prayed God to grant him the wisdom and strength to discharge his duties effectively.***