Rivers College of Health Ushers in 1174 Fresh Students …as Provost Applauds Fubara’s Employment of Staffs Infrastructure

Emeka Jilly Ejiowhor

The Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology oro-owo, Rumeme in obio/Apkor local government area of the State has ushered in 1174 fresh student for the 2023/2024 academic session.

Prof Franklin Eziho Nlerum the Provost of the institution made the disclosure in his address during the matriculation ceremony of the 2023/2024 acadaemic session of the college at the oro-owo Rumeeme obio/Apkor LGA Rivers state.

Prof Nlerum explained that inline with the college mission and goal of becoming one of Nigeria outstanding college of health science and management and technology the college has established a number of schools into which the student matriculating are admitted. They include environmental health technology, school of community health, school of pharmaceutical technology, school of health information management, school of medical laboratory science, school of public health technology, school of medical social work, school of engineering and biomedical sciences and school of medical imaging technology as well as school of formation studies which was a service school for ten schools emphasisng that the total number of the academic programmes offered in the college were 22.

He further disclosed that the college has full and institutional accreditation for all the national and national diploma Programmes by the National Boards for Technical Education NBTE adding that the accreditations for most of the professionals programmes had been conducted while preparation was on for the accreditation for others.

He further stressed that the national diploma ND students are usually admitted into the college through joint admission and matriculation board JAMB and upon completion of their HND programmes are mobilized for the mandatory one year national youth service corps NYSC like all other tertiary educational institutes in the country stressing that the demand for the college guidance are high in the country because most of the middle level medical health workers serving in various health institutions public and private in rivers state are from the institution.

He advised the fresh students to be regular in attending their lectures, do their assignment and participate in practical and demonstrations and Preparing well for their tests and examinations as

it was stated that “all our dreams will come true if we have the courage to pursure them” he also reminded them that the college has zero tolerance for cultism other criminal act and examination malpractice and urged them to deviate from the act as in other organizations there are rules and regulation to obey stressing that the management is committed to providing and enabling environment for teaching and research within the last one year added more values to the activities and policies of the institute including designed a pioneer tertiary institute policy for promotion of academic and non academic staff of the college fumigated students hostels and the entire college by excelling global academy, implemented financial benefit to staffs who were promoted in 2022, thanks to Sir Sim Fubara the governor of Rivers state among others ,Prof. Nlerum while appreciating governor Fubara for all his support to the college appealed to him for employent of staffs and infrastructure in the college.

He commended all parents for the support of their children gracing the ceremony as well as congratulate the new students.

In a chat with journalist at the matriculation ceremony pastor Ambros expressed joy that one of his daughter was among those matriculating and adviced her to conduct herself well and study her book to succeed in the academic endeavours expressing believe that she will achieve her desire.

Charles okechukwu in a chat with journalist who described the college as fantastic disclosed that his daughter was one of the matriculant in mental public health department adviced his daughter to work hard and shun act capable of ruin her life to enable her succeed. He commended the provost for all has been doing and adviced him not to relent.

Similarly in their separate chat with journalist Mr. loius Chukwuka and Eze doing while expressing their gratitude to the provost of the college for what he was doing urged him to do more to promote the college and adviced the fresh student to take their lectures seriously to enable them succeed in their academic journey.***