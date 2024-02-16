CP Olatungi Disu Hail IGP Kayodee Egbetokun over Sports Dev as Nigeria Police Ranks 2nd in National Swimming Championship

Barivule Akpo

As the 2023 11th Chief of Naval Staff National swimming championship ends in Rivers State recently. Nigeria police recorded yet another land mark achievement that beats the eyes drawn from previous performance in the championship.

Speaking to newsmen in the Diette spiff Sports Complex, Moscow Road, port Harcourt , Rivers state, the state commissioner of police Olatungi Disu said the police success story in the event is born out of current encouragement of police officers participation in sporting activities with full ambition and total involvement by the inspector general of police.

According to Disu ,the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun has so directed as compulsory that all men of the police force should ensure they are always fit to do the job professionally, efficiently and with utmost gallantry at all the times.

And being fit is simply making sure you are up and doing well at home and getting involved in sporting events, activities as well as everyday practicing.

Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, Olatunji Disu disclosed that what can put somebody in readiness to perform duties of all sorts is nothing than when one’s is physical and psychological fitness. Therefore the directive by IGP is another persuasive mothod, hence is every sporting event we participate in remain a cardinal pointer that we as Police officers are always on hand to perform our duties efficiently with the desire result.

He promised, the organizers having thanked them for giving the police the opportunity to participate. He added that the second position the police ranked is a tip of iceberg and that in subsequent editions, it will take Delta State a hard battle to maintain the first position.

In her speech the National President of Nigeria Aquatics Federation Chief Mrs. Chinonye Daphey Aliyu thanked both the Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalaye J. Fubara and the Commissioner of Police Olatungi Disu to have provided an enabling environment for the National Swimming Championship.

Aliyu empasised that the indicies of the event is to prepare Nigerian swimmers to measure greatly in the fourth coming Olympics Game and whatever record the organization have in the event will actually put the country ahead of time for the Olympics.

She used the platform to appeal to both federal government, state, local and well meaning Nigerian to invest more in swimming and other sporting activities because sport houses youths and keep very busy not to be involved in vises capable of causing restiveness and other unwanted activities in our great country.