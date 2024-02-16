Gov. Fubara Congratulates Super Eagles For Resilience …Assures of his commitment to developing sports in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their performance and commended them for their resilience throughout the tournament at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Governor Fubara noted that despite emerging second, the Super Eagles have once again, re-established Nigeria’s position as a strong footballing nation to be reckoned with in Africa.

Congratulating all Nigerians for the feat, the governor said the team worked so hard with dedication and unbridled passion to emerge second though they tried their utmost to win the coveted trophy.

Governor Fubara, particularly acknowledged the skillful goalkeeping and exceptional contributions of Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, a true Rivers son, who demonstrated the dogged spirit that put the team in the finals for this celebrated second place.

The governor assured of his commitment to developing sports in the state as a means of empowering Rivers youths and galvanizing a major income earner that will contribute to boosting the economy of the state.***