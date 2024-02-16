Discover Your Potentials: Become a Woman of Integrity

Meg Deborah Enobun

Previous edition of this article highlighted God’s divinity in you as a woman of great intellect, unique qualities and hidden potentials not yet discovered. You have navigated all through acquiring knowledge still could not find the right key, that is, your passion, area where you are gifted. This is because you are yet to discover yourself.

Still in the journey of self discovery. Your God- given” gift “ and” talents” the real you which is being referred to as “the kingdom of God , spirit of God, or “ light of God dwelling within you, inside of you, but are still dormant not yet functioning, suffering violence in full dimension due to your state of ignorance and lack of information and enlightment.

This article will surely illuminate your spiritual man as you read and gain knowledge of the secret of God’s image in man.

In Corinthians 3:16-17, the bible refers to you as the “temple of of God”, a holy being full of light and divine knowledge with great potentials awaiting discovery. The day you realize this having discovered your talent, doing what you are supposed to do in alignment with the spirit of God inside of you , and start developing yourself by acquiring all the skills you need for excellence, marks your victory and discovering God’s purpose in your life.

Genesis 1:21-31 stated that all humans (you inclusive) are all created in the image and likeness of God-meaning that you are the image of God in your moral, spiritual and intellectual nature of positive thinking and creativity. You could not discover this because you are ignorantly using your intellect power alone to invent things, create ideas, but haven’t discovered your spiritual nature, which lies dormant in active within you awaiting activation.

Living a good moral life while discovering your talent brings you to this enlightenment of self awareness. The image of God is instilled in our very nature and that is where our dignity comes from.

Adam and Eve were created perfectly in God’s image and likeness with perfect health before the fall. However, their choice and act of disobedience to God’s command came to narrow this knowledge and awareness God dwelling inside of us. Attention become divided. Man’s consciousness began to seek to find God externally elsewhere with little or no knowledge that God dwells and he is living inside of us.

THIS IS THE REASON WHY YOU ARE A LIGHT AND CAN NO LONGER DWELL IN DARKNESS, IN IGNORANCE.

When developing these gifts and talents in you, your life begins to shine, a turning point, adding value to your lifestyle which makes you wise, intelligent, unique, selfless and authentic with great potentials building up your integrity rising from your state of ignorance in the lower level into a new world, new life of enlightenment and spiritual awareness. In essence, this is the unique characteristic of God’s divine nature being brought to you, and that sharpens your lifestyle building up your integrity.

What is integrity? True integrity therefore implies doing the right thing for the benefit of the society not for yourself. It means honesty, inculcating the divine character and to possess high moral principles. Such women of integrity are unique authentic, truthful not fake nor pretentious. They do not take advantage of other people. They want to help other people in need.

Taking advantage of other people will never be a trait of people who have true integrity.

Feminine integrity is that which is possessed by a woman of integrity and distinguished character, matured in her feminity. She is someone who says what she means and means what she says. Her words actually hold weight and value to her peers. She commands respect and discipline. She is an embedment of for knowledge is full of wisdom and power, possessing an authority, being respectful, trustworthy, resourceful and reliable, responsible and accountable demonstrating moral value, setting the pace for the girl child is sacrosanct for a healthy family, community, society and nation at large. Thus while developing yourself as a woman, your daughter should not be left behind as mere house help, baby setter, and street hawker awaiting marriage in their early stages.

SEE YOU AT THE TOP; MY HONEST DESIRE FOR ALL READERS.