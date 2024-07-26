We’ll Renew Hope of Widows, Widowers with Inclusive Policies – Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has explained that the various programmes of his administration are designed to provide sundry opportunities to the weak and vulnerable as well as the strong in the society to enable them address their socio-economic challenges.

The Governor stated that by ensuring the delivery of quality healthcare services at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels; revamping commercial agriculture; and strengthening the services derivable in the education sector; his administration will be providing all residents access to living better lives.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance when he received a delegation of Rivers Widows and Widowers’ Forum (RWWF) on a Solidarity Visit, led by the Coordinator of Rivers State Chapter, Mrs Victoria Osagie Omoniyi, at Government House in Port Harcourt, recently.

Represented by the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr George Nwaeke, the Governor noted with delight their determination to stand in defence of the interest of the State as demonstrated by their solidarity walk, undertaken under the rains, and urged them to ensure they key into the government’s ‘people-first’ policies and programmes to adequately benefit from them.

He said: “When I came and saw you under the rain, in fact, I said I must be here to receive you. But I want to leave you with this message: your Governor cares for you.

“I want to thank all of you for coming, and to tell you that the policies of the Governor are inclusive, to cover and cater for every person.

“One of the programmes that is coming on fast is agriculture. With agriculture, we will create jobs for all of us, and it will bring food to our table. I would want you to key into such laudable programmes of the Government.

“The good schools that the Governor wants to build, your children will learn in them. You won’t have to borrow and cry for your children to be in school. The hospitals and health programmes that the Governor is embarking upon, you’ll be one of the greatest beneficiaries,” he said.

Governor Fubara said things are being done differently now in the State, and in an orderly manner with every group of persons having the chance to benefit, if they key into what the Government is doing.

The Governor emphasised: “This our State does not discriminate. Even your group has acknowledged that. As a detribalised State, we will ensure that you continue to enjoy the State in that way. Whoever behaves well is a Rivers person. The only people that are not Rivers people are the ones that are not behaving well.

“You have to be up and doing because everybody will have equal chance to opportunities that are being created. So, try as much as possible to follow up, and play your part.

“By the time all these programmes are fully rolled out, and when you key in, you’ll find out that a lot of the issues that you’re having now will be reduced,” he noted.

Governor Fubara thanked the widows and widowers for their support and prayers, noting that God hears their prayers.

In her remark, Coordinator of the Rivers Widows and Widowers’ Forum, Mrs Victoria Osagie Omoniyi, said that the solidarity visit was to express their unalloyed support and loyalty to the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who they described as a peaceful leader who listens, cares and shows empathy and compassion to those he governs.

Mrs Omoniyi noted that though the Governor is a man of few words, his leadership of the State has renewed and restored hope in the minds of all residents, who are also benefiting from the peaceful atmosphere and economic opportunities created, as well as other programmes in the health, education and agriculture sectors.

The group assured that they still have their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and will massively mobilise themselves to vote to return Governor Fubara for a second term when the time comes to re-elect him in 2027.

She also assured that they will continue to take advantage and participate in the various people-orirnted programmes and projects of the administration for the growth and prosperity of the State.****