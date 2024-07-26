Is The Devil Real?

Meg Deborah Enobun

Some believe the devil is real, but others do not. The Bible teaches that satan the devil is indeed a person. Some critics and Atheists however scoff at such a portrayal of the Devil. Satan they say, merely represents the principle of evil that resides in humans.

Should we be surprised by the confusion regarding satan’s true identity? Not at all. Satan is a criminal mastermind who is content to operate behind the scenes, promoting moral corruption. Jesus clearly identified satan as the one responsible for the evil state of human affairs. Jesus called satan the ruler of the world (John 12:31)

Where did the Devil come from? Originally created in heaven as perfect spirit creature in heaven, this out law angel made himself the Devil when he became obessed with the desire to have humans worship him instead of God.

The Bible records a conversation here on earth between satan and jesus in which the Devil revealed his selfish ambition. Satan tried to get Jesus to “fall down and do an act of worship” to him –Matthew 4:8-9

Likewise, in conversation with God, as recorded In the book of Job, satan revealed his motives. He would stop at nothing to influence humans to renounce God- Job 1: 13-19, 2:7,8

There is absolutely no evil in God or his son, clear and obvious satan is a real person- an evil spirit creature who has no respect for God or his son Jesus. The corrupt state of human affairs bears testimony to the existence of a real Devil.

The Bible reveals that satan “has blinded the minds of the believers” (2corinthians 4:4). To manipulate humanity, satan employs an invisible organization. He is the ruler of the demons. (Mathew 12:24)

Just as the boss of an organized crime ring can run a large illegal empire without revealing himself to all those involved, so satan his insidious organization of wicked angels to control masses of people who remain largely unaware of his role or influence.

How thankful we can be that the Bible unmasks the Devil and exposes his organization. We can thus take steps to resist the Devil’s influence. The Bible admonishes us, “subject yourself to God, but oppose the Devil, and he will flee from you”- James 4:7

Names for the Devil are numerous. Besides Lucifer(meaning morning star, as a created angel before the fall), he is also being referred to as the Prince of Darkness, Beelzebub, the Antichrist, Dragon, father of lies, Moloch or simply Satan.

The Book of Ezekiel includes another Biblical passage which Christians refer to as proof of the Devil’s existence. It admonishes the king of Tyre but also refers to the king as a Cherub who has once in the Garden of Eden. As a result, some Bible translators believe the King of Tyre was a personification of the Devil.

The Devil makes more appearance in the bible, especially in the New Testament, Jesus and many of his apostles warned people to stay alert for the Devil’s cunning enticement that would lead them to ruin or go astray. And it was the Devil who tempted Jesus in the Wilderness to “fall down and worship him” in exchange for other glory.

The Bible warns Christians in 1peter 5:8,9. Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Be sober minded, be watchful your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion seeking someone to devour.

Obviously, the devil does not want us to know the truth or details about him. Bible versions ( John 14:30, Revelation 12: 9-12, 1john 3:8, Mathew 4:1, mark 1:13, Luke 4: 2 etc) had revealed that he is a rebel angel, a spirit creature who opposes God. The Bible calls Satan “the ruler of this world”

The Bible also disclosed that Satan is a dangerous enemy. He is a serpent who bite us when we least expect. No wonder God said, “Resist the devil and he will flee from you”. (James 4:7) He who sins is of the devil, for the devil has sinned from the beginning (1John 3:8)

Christians be mindful of the Devil, He is real. Be vigilant, be watchful, be alert, and be strong, standing firm. “Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities and powers, against spiritual wickedness in high places”. (Ephesians 6:11-12).

