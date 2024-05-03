“Be Ye Perfect”

Beauty David Nteugot

The Saviour said in Matthew 5:48, “Be ye therefore perfect even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect”, but humans always look for an escape route to do the wrong things. If God’s word has said it, it means it is possible but do not look to achieving it.

In the New Testament, the Greek word for perfect means complete; whole or fully developed, having reached an end-goal. And another word for perfect is mature.

Jesus Christ invites us to strive for that kind of perfection. And He alone can help us to reach it-eventually, you cannot compare a child and someone who is mature. People who are mature can withstand discipline, but children see discipline as punishment, so they hardly tolerate discipline.

If a father leaves an inheritance for his child and that child remains a child will he be put in charge? The reason God wants us to be perfect is so that we can be put in charge not to be done away with and so that our joy may be full like His. Through Jesus Christ’s resurrection and atoning sacrifice, we can be made perfect -eventually. You are to be complete in goodness, as your heavenly father is complete.

You can be perfect in God’s plan, therefore search to know His plan for your life and do it.

The Bible says, if a man wants to strive for mastery that he has to separate himself then he will inter-meddle with all wisdom. You can not be a master without striving to be mature in thoughts and understanding. And that will certainly make you purified, meaning perfect.

We all agree that God’s word cannot lie, that if it said it, it is possible, but we choose the ones that agree with our undisciplined nature and not the disciplined attributes that will attract God, why?

Jesus gave an example of a man who wants to be perfect, in the bible (having done all) he said “if you want to be perfect, go sell your possessions and give to the poor, and you will have treasures in heaven” – (God wants us to be rich towards Him). Then, He said “come and follow me”.

Jesus gave another example in James 3:2 that implies we all stumble in many ways. Anyone who is never at fault in what they say is perfect, able to keep their whole body in check.

And over all these virtues, put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity (Colossians 3:14) for by one sacrifice he has made perfect forever those who are being made holy (Hebrew 10:14).

The word of God is a perfect law – James 1:25 says “But whoever looks intently into the perfect law that gives freedom, and continues in it – not forgetting what they have heard, but doing it they will be blessed in what they do”.

For you to be perfect: Do not conform with the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and prove what God’s will is – his good, pleasing and perfect will. (Romans 12:2). Knowing what God has done for you to be perfect in bringing many sons and daughters to glory, it was fitting that God, for whom and through whom everything exists, should make the pioneer of their salvation perfect through what he suffered.

Hebrews 2:10 says “But he said to me, my grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness. Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weakness, so that Christ’s power may rest on me (2 Corinthians 12:9).

Focus your eyes on Jesus. It depends on where your eyes is fixed. Let your eyes be fix on Jesus the pioneer and perfector of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and finally sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.

Therefore, since we have these promises, dear friends, let us purify ourselves from everything that contaminates the body and spirit, perfecting holiness out of reverence for God (2 Corinthians 7:1).

I appeal to you brothers and sisters, that all of you agree with one another in what you say and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be perfectly united in mind and thought. “and once made perfect he became the source of eternal salvation for all who obey Him”. (Hebrews 5:9).

“For the law appoints as high priests men in all their weakness, but three oath, which came after the law appointed the son, who has been made perfect forever, (Hebrews 7:28).

“For the law made nothing perfect and a better hope is introduced by which we draw near to God”, (Hebrews 7:19). To the church of the firstborn whose names are written in heaven. You have come to God, the judge of all, to the spirit of the righteous made perfect (Hebrews 12:23).

There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect.***