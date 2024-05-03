Gov Fubara Advises Rivers Youths to Acquire Useful Skills…Lauds Tompson’s Successful Nassarawa-PH Walk-A-Thon

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has advised youths in the State to take up interest in learning useful but technical skills to enhance their competitiveness in the labour market.

Governor Fubara particularly commended Mr Decency Tompson, a Rivers youth who walked on foot from Nasarawa State to Port Harcourt between April 8 – 25, 2024, to create awareness on the level of unemployment that youths face after graduation from the university and the need to change the narrative.

The Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr George Nwaeke, on Thursday evening, received Mr Decency Tompson, on behalf of Governor Fubara, at the gates of Government House in Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara emphasised that Rivers State remains the treasure base of Nigeria, adding that youths in the State should ordinarily entertain no fear about how to be gainfully employed after graduation.

The Governor regretted that poor planning, haphazard implementation of some policies and the near lack of interest in pursuing sustainable economic growth in all facets of the State by leaders had dampened the business environment in the State.

He, however, said: “There is good news for us now. The Governor that we have now, serving us, is the Governor that is thinking of how to fix the situation.

“The Governor is working round the clock to ensure that investors who left the State returned because jobs are created when there is heightened productive activities.”

Governor Fubara further said: “We are the base of the oil industry. As investors begin to come back, more jobs will be available.

“So, I will say to you, as youths, key into this particular agenda so that we can create decent jobs. But they are not the jobs of carrying guns, pointing them at someone, and chasing them.

“It is also not to make people to carry caskets to companies to block the gates, and stop the companies from their operations,” he said.

Governor Fubara stated that the negative behaviours of youths contributed to closing the doors of job opportunities that would have been more available for youths in the State.

He emphasised that Rivers has now become a very peaceful State, stressing that efforts are in top gear towards rebuilding the environment and making it more attractive for investors.

The Governor explained that with the clear strategic policy thrusts of the Administration, in no distant time, the results will start manifesting.

He noted, “But let us also mention that decent jobs do not start paying fat from the first day. Let your heart be circumcised that if you want decent jobs, then you need to go for the right education, go for the right training.

“Go around and search out the skills in demand by these companies and acquire the acknowledge that will make you attractive to be hired. As Rivers youths, put yourselves together, let trainers also develop structured courses that will provide skills required in companies to achieve optimum capacity utilisation.

“Our Ministry of Youths Development has a lot of training programmes for the youths. The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs has training programmes where youths can go and acquire skills.

“I also want you to go and improve on your skills in Information and Communications Technology, so that when the job openings are announced, you won’t be rejected as one who is not qualified,” he added.

In his speech, Mr Decency Tompson, said he had decided to embark on a trudge from Nassarawa State where he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to Rivers State to create awareness against the evil of youth unemployment.

Mr Tompson emphasised that youths who are strong, fit and ready for gainful employment, do not always have their productive strength engaged in areas that contribute to economic growth.

He said, as part of the awareness creation, he had created a platform where Government and companies in the State can feed in data on available jobs per time and youths can just log in, search for jobs that suit their education and skills, and apply to be engaged.***