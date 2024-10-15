PITAKWA FRIENDS REMINISCE ON THE SWEETNESS OF OLD PORT HARCOURT

Samuel Marshall

with additional reports by

Beauty David Nteugot

The Variety Night organized by the Pitakwa Friends Club on Sunday, 22nd September 2024, at The Amzy Place, Off Abacha Road, was a momentous occasion that transported attendees back on a nostalgic journey to the pre-militancy era of Port Harcourt.

The event focused on celebrating the social prominence of the “Garden City” – as Port Harcourt is fondly called – while paying homage to its glory days through a compelling dance-drama performance titled “Port Harcourt the Musical.”.

Authored by Deborah Job, the piece, which achieved excellence after seven months of rigorous rehearsal, was presented by Millicent Jack and her ensemble, in front of an enthusiastic audience comprised of prominent Port Harcourt socialites.

The cast performed classic jingles that were once frequently aired by the then sole FM radio station, Radio Rivers 2 – FM Stereo, to spark a psyche of patriotism towards Rivers State.

Songs such as “Time na money …”, “No take eye comot where your pikin dey ooo…” and “Don’t sit, there are things to be done every day…”, created for the radio station by Ray Mike Nwachuku, were delivered with lively involvement from the audience.

The stage backdrop was designed to celebrate the city’s amazing landmarks such as the Hotel Presidential and the State Secretariat Complex, with images depicting their unique charm.

The anchoring by Achormen Double T and Vitamin C, along with the musical accompaniment by DJ Blaze and offstage traditional riverine drummers, added a touch of humour and entertainment, creating a dynamic and engaging atmosphere.

In an exclusive interview with the Newswriter, I. B. George, the president and founder of the Pitakwa Friends Club, as well as a member of the cast, articulated her vision for the Night as a celebration of individuals and institutions that left an indelible mark on historic Port Harcourt. According to her, “the programme sought to recapture the essence of the city’s past glory, fostering a sense of pride and appreciation for its rich cultural heritage”.

Millicent Jack, a talented custumier and part of the cast, echoed this sentiment: “It is crucial to remember and possibly reclaim the good old days of Port Harcourt that have been overshadowed by recent developments”, she emphasized.

Adding to the sentiment, Omini Michael, a Nollywood actor and Chairman of the organizing committee, who also featured as one of the dancers, summed up the Night’s objectives, succinctly: “We wanted people to come, enjoy and have the nostalgia of the old Port Harcourt when it was called the ‘Garden City’, and ‘treasure base of the nation’ when nightlife in it was compared to none”.

During the event, the names of entertainment icons – Rex Jim Lawson, the king of Highlife music; Boma Erekosima, a comedic genius; Amatu Braide, an indigenous stage actress and pioneer Theatre Arts lecturer; Prince David Bull and his Seagulls dance band; Etien T-Boy of the “Chop-I-chop” lyrical fame, and several others – were remembered, along with the memories of old social venues and entertainment establishments that once thrived in Port Harcourt. These individuals and places played a significant role in shaping the city’s cultural landscape and were instrumental in creating the vibrant social scene that defined the “Garden City” in its heyday.

The grand finale of the Night saw the dance troupe in a colourful special appearance encompassing cultures of Nigeria’s major tribes resident in Port Harcourt, in their various tribal adornments and dance fashions, thematically inspiring everyone to embrace a bright future that honours the city’s rich heritage while fostering a lively and inclusive community.

Several personages, including Mr. Dike Godwill Eleberi and Dr. Osunwa Kenneth, on stage, commented on preserving the city’s original identity and legacy for future generations, emphasizing that, as Port Harcourt continues to evolve, events like these serve as a beacon of nostalgia and pride, bridging generations and preserving the essence that existed of a city steeped nowadays in concerns of militancy.

Some institutions and individuals who contributed to the cultural and entertainment scene in the city’s past were honoured with award plaques, reinforcing the importance of restoring and celebrating Port Harcourt’s cultural diversity and rich social life, and making it a true garden city once again, for generations to come. ***