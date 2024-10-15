AFRICAN ‘J’ OPENS A CHURCH

Samuel Marshall

with additional reports by

Beauty David Nteugot

Reggae musician African ‘J’ has made a transition into a gospel minister and recently founded a new church called All Nations Worship & Healing Ministry Int’l on Abuloma Road, Port Harcourt. The church was dedicated on Tuesday, 8th October 2024.

Now known as Evangelist Africanjoy, she brings an entertaining element to her ministry, incorporating a unique musical style of worship that delivers messages to the congregation as if she were singing. The non-denominational fellowship combines praise songs, healing, and deliverance sessions, along with emotional expressions of God’s goodness.

During the dedication service, Pastor Mrs Happiness Iheunze prophetically changed Africanjoy’s name to “Global Joy” in hopes of propelling her music ministry onto the global stage, while also imparting the church with a grace gift for a global perspective in all its activities.

In her sermon, Pastor Iheunze emphasized the idea of “Divine Purpose as the Reason for Preservation,” highlighting that God preserves what aligns with His purpose and that all good things possessed by attendees would be preserved. She spoke about the temporary nature of possessions, including relationships not ordained by God, and encouraged attendees to willingly let go of such things. Drawing inspiration from Hebrews 12:1-2, she stressed the importance of shedding burdens and running the race set before them with patience, as well as the significance of prayer in overcoming bad habits.

Pastor Prince Isaiah Semlon led the congregation in songs and prayers for the divine promotion of Africanjoy, emphasizing forgiveness and discouraging the selling of church property, suggesting instead to gift it to other churches in need. He gifted 3 new industrial fans to the church.

Evangelist Africanjoy introduced her music mentor, Pastor Wisdom Kogbara, who sang a new song, “Hallelujah, Amen, Amen, God is my Father”, and energized the congregation with his powerful voice, leading to anointing, healings, and deliverances.

The event concluded with Africanjoy’s father, a man of God from the Anglican communion, performing the dedication rites for the non-denominational ministry and expressing gratitude for guiding his daughter on the path of God.***