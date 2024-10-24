NEW “SIM-FUBARA STAKEHOLDERS’ FORUM WORLDWIDE” PLUNGES INTO ACTION

Samuel Marshall

With additional reports by

Beauty David Nteugot

A substantial gathering representing various indigenous tribes and interests of Rivers State convened at the Tamara Hall of the Rivers State Ministry of Women Affairs, Eastern Bypass, Port Harcourt, on Sunday, October 13, 2024, to officially launch a new initiative known as the Sim-Fubara Stakeholders Forum Worldwide. The event marked the inauguration of the State Executive Council of the Forum, alongside the establishment of its Diaspora Chapter and the appointment of Coordinators for all 23 Local Government Areas in Rivers State. Their mandate is to – like missionaries being sent out – unify the Rivers populace under the concept of being “One Hundred Percent Simfubaritic.”

The Director General of the Forum, His Eminence, Amb. Dr. Prince Tonye Jeminimiema, convened the gathering, while Comrade Colonel Sheggy B anchored the event and introduced several opinion leaders who shared messages aimed at mobilizing support from youths and stakeholders for Governor Siminalayi Fubara. They emphasized Fubara’s leadership credentials and encouraged backing for his initiatives, with their slogan, “SSF! …Rivers Growth!” “SSF!…Rivers Growth!” rending the air.

Governor Fubara was represented by the Chairman of the Occasion, King Bright Ateke Fiboinumama, JP, the Amanyanabo of Abuloma Kingdom, who underscored the necessity of supporting local government activities, fostering collaboration, and maintaining effective communication to facilitate growth.

Following the programme, some of the organizers addressed journalists:

Elder Dr Herbert C. Awortu, JP, the Assistant Director of the movement, asserted that the newly inaugurated groups would collaborate closely with Governor Sim Fubara to fulfil the objectives of the Forum.

His Eminence Amb. Chief Dr P. E. A. Ngbrigbo V. JP, expressed confidence in the populace of Rivers State and urged against any complacent attitudes, advocating for active participation from all.

King Scientist Dr Emmanuel Isijana Samuel Owurong III (the Paramount Head of the Owurong Dynasty and Natural Ruler of the Ancient Ataijong Kingdom in Andoni) commended Governor Fubara’s policies and called for ongoing support for his peaceful governance approach. He emphasized the significance of sustained projects, including the trans-Kalabari link road and the Port Harcourt ring road.

The Sim-Fubara Stakeholders Forum Worldwide has the potential to serve as a powerful platform for advancing development and fostering community engagement, thereby enhancing the capacity of the political structures under Governor Siminalayi Fubara ahead of the 2027 General Elections.****